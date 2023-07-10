It was an extra special birthday for June Ottaviani of Westerly this year. Since her family was unable to celebrate her "big 9-0," they gathered recently at the the Hilltop to celebrate her 91st birthday. Celebrating with June were family members including Karen Ferraro and sons, John, David, Paul and Mark Ottaviani.
