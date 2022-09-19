Jean Aiello's family celebrated her with a belated 90th birthday party at her home in Bradford with family and friends from near and far including New Hampshire, Connecticut, Virginia, Texas and Japan. The pandemic caused a delay in celebrating her 90th last year. She will turn 91 on Nov. 17 this year.
 
Sen. Jack Reed, Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy, and Gov. Dan McKee sent signed official certificates in recognition of her milestone  birthday.
 
Photos:
 
1: Jean with her children, front row, from left, Barbara, Jean and Kathie; back row, Bill, Dianne, Dave and Steve.
2,3: Jean Aiello 
 
 

