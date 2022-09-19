Happy belated 90th birthday to Bradford's Jean Aiello!
Jean Aiello's family celebrated her with a belated 90th birthday party at her home in Bradford with family and friends from near and far including New Hampshire, Connecticut, Virginia, Texas and Japan. The pandemic caused a delay in celebrating her 90th last year. She will turn 91 on Nov. 17 this year.
Sen. Jack Reed, Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy, and Gov. Dan McKee sent signed official certificates in recognition of her milestone birthday.
Photos:
1: Jean with her children, front row, from left, Barbara, Jean and Kathie; back row, Bill, Dianne, Dave and Steve.
2,3: Jean Aiello
Tags
- Meghan Jeffrey
- Massachusetts
- University
- Medicine
- Rhode Island
- Make
- Rhody
- Wish
- University Of Rhode Island
- Photo
- Richard Blumenthal
- Tricia Cunningham
- David Cruthers
- Katie Farrish
- Matt Spring
- Always Home
- Economics
- Housing
- Gala
- Award
- Committee Member
- Rona Mann
- Andrew Nathan
- Jennifer Gibson Nathan
- Ted Avedisian
- Individual
- Rotary Club
- Daniel Davis
- Episcopal Church
- Christianity
- Hike
- Chariho Youth Task Force
- Weekend
- Grave
- Richmond Historical Society
- Westerly Hospital Foundation
- Kit
- Blanket
- Gift
- Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
- Art
- Patient
- Event
- Food
- Owner
- Sport
- Canned Goods
- Fundraiser
- Rachael Broccolo
- Bobby Vong
- Finetco
- Annual Charlestown Seafood Festival
- Politics
- Pantry
- Jonnycake Center Of Westerly And Rhode Island Can
- Drive
- Hospital
- Jonnycake Center Of Westerly And Rican
- Student
- Scholarship
- Association
- Westerly Airport
- School
- Education
- Reception
- Laura Ann Gilfert
- Ri
- Naval Academy
- William E. Louis
- United States Naval Academy
- Thomas Gilfert
- Preparatory School
- Habitat
- Humanity
- Helping Hand
- Build
- Kingston Congregational Church
- Kingston
- Michelle Girasole
- University Of Rhode Island College
- Palliative Care
- Nursing
- Fellowship
- Katie Fitzmaurice
- Becca Allder
- Practice
- Boston Red Sox
- New York Yankees
- Baseball
- Joseph Sciro
- Chris Anderson
- Friend
- Fenway Park
- Election Campaign
- Candidate
- Westerly Democratic Town Committee
- Dan Mckee
- Kickoff
- Sabina Matos
- Mary Scialabba
- Mike Ober
- Jean Aiello
- Jack Reed
- Brian Patrick Kennedy
- Birthday Party
- Bill
- Dave
- Steve
- Bradford
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week: September 10th
Sponsored by Antonino Auto Group: For the 2022-2023 school year, The Westerly Sun will be selecting high school Athletes of the Week. Voting closes on Tuesday at 9am and the top selection will be announced on Thursday. The nominees for the week ending September 10th are as follows:
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.