Westerly native Ralph X. Nardone, originally of 7 Dayton St. and who currently lives with his daughter, Jane W (Nardone) Mills, and Jane's family in Laurel, Maryland, turned 98 on Jan. 15. Jane said that her dad faithfully reads The Westerly Sun daily in order to keep up with his peers and the town news. A URI graduate, Ralph is actively involved in book clubs, bridge clubs, and the stock market. He has 22 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Happy 98th birthday to Westerly native Ralph Nardone!
