Ellen Ennis, of Charlestown, turned 90 years old in May. In lieu of a planned party, a coordinated effort that included police, firefighters, rescue personnel, town hall employees, family, friends and neighbors helped to celebrate the day with a parade. The beautiful tribute included 9 police cruisers, 3 fire trucks, 3 rescue vehicles, and many decorated cars driven by enthusiastic friends and family. It was an event that will be long remembered.

