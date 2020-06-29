Mike DeSantis, of Westerly, received a wonderful surprise on June 5 when a long, winding birthday car parade — full of family members, friends and members of the Immaculate Conception Church and Knights of Columbus community — honored him with honks, waves and birthday signs for his 85th birthday. Watching the parade along with Mike was his wife Cristina, his daughter Josie Panciera and her husband, Mike, his son Joey and Joey's wife, Sue, and his six grandchildren and their significant others. Happy birthday to you, sir!
Happy 85th birthday, Mike DeSantis!
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
