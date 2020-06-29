FPNdesantis-WS-062920

Mike DeSantis, of Westerly, received a wonderful surprise on June 5 when a long, winding birthday car parade — full of family members, friends and members of the Immaculate Conception Church and Knights of Columbus community — honored him with honks, waves and birthday signs for his 85th birthday. Watching the parade along with Mike was his wife Cristina, his daughter Josie Panciera and her husband, Mike, his son Joey and Joey's wife, Sue, and his six grandchildren and their significant others. Happy birthday to you, sir!

nbfusaro@thewesterlysun.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.