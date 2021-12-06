Anna Maria Streps, Laura Miguel and Linda Kearns carved more pumpkins than ever to place atop the railing of the Weekapaug Bridge and were eager to share the gorgeous glowing sight with Front Porch News readers. The three artists are still trying to figure out who began the tradition many moons ago!
Halloween Pumpkins on the Weekapaug Bridge
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
