Employees of the Westerly Health Center have something "Spooktacular but not scary" going on at their High Street facility. For the last week or so, they have been gathering carved pumpkins, putting lights inside, and placing them round the walking track, which is shaped like a circle.
The photos above, said Gerry McVeigh, show just the beginning of the project.
"We are hoping to get a lot more," said Gerry, so during this week of Halloween, many carved pumpkins will go all around the circle and light up the track for residents to see outside their windows and brighten up their days.
Anyone interested in dropping off a carved pumpkin is welcome to do so by dropping it off at the entrance on 280 High Street.
Gerry said she hopes too that it will become a "great community event."
