Electronics Technician 2nd Class Michael Perry of Groton checked into Commander Submarine Group 7 after a successful tour aboard the dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49). Perry said he has wanted orders to Japan since he first joined the Navy because of his love of Japanese culture, food and video games. In addition to achieving his goal of being here, Perry, who “loves to fix things,” wants to pursue some information technology and network security certifications during his tour. U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cassandra Thompson
Groton's Perry enjoys time in Japan
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
