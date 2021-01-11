201215-N-PD773-0003

U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cassandra Thompson

 Lt. Cassandra Thompson

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Michael Perry of Groton checked into Commander Submarine Group 7 after a successful tour aboard the dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49). Perry said he has wanted orders to Japan since he first joined the Navy because of his love of Japanese culture, food and video games. In addition to achieving his goal of being here, Perry, who “loves to fix things,” wants to pursue some information technology and network security certifications during his tour. U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cassandra Thompson 

nbfusaro@thewesterlysun.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.