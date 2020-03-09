Spelling Bee

The Chariho Regional School District held its annual Spelling Bee in February. Thirty-two students, representing the four elementary schools and the middle school, took part in the annual bee. Fifth-grade student Greyson Moffitt, shown, took first place and will represent Chariho in the Rhode Island Spelling Bee in March. The winner of the state bee will compete on the national level in May. Sixth-grade student Zane Smith, will attend the state competition as an alternate.

nbfusaro@thewesterlysun.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.