The Chariho Regional School District held its annual Spelling Bee in February. Thirty-two students, representing the four elementary schools and the middle school, took part in the annual bee. Fifth-grade student Greyson Moffitt, shown, took first place and will represent Chariho in the Rhode Island Spelling Bee in March. The winner of the state bee will compete on the national level in May. Sixth-grade student Zane Smith, will attend the state competition as an alternate.
Greyson Moffitt wins annual Chariho Spelling Bee
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
