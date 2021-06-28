Renaissance City Theatre, Inc. the nonprofit organization that serves as the producing entity of Westerly's Granite Theatre, received a $10,000 grant recently from Jewett City Savings Bank, as part of the bank's participation in the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston’s Jobs for New England Recovery Grant Program.
Gathering for the presentation were, from left, John Cillino, past president of the theater; Paula Brouillette, president; Norma Stracener, marketing chair; Dina Ferri, board member; Ernie Muccio, senior vice president at Jewett City; Shannon Haeseler, Pawcatuck branch bank manager; and Kevin Merchant, bank president and CEO.
Jewett City also awarded grants to Eastern Connecticut Performing Arts Association of Griswold; Quinebaug Valley Community College Foundation of Killingly and American Legion Mayotte-Viens Post #13 of Putnam; and Northeast Opportunities for Wellness of Putnam. The grants were designed to support the organizations that have experienced significant losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
