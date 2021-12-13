Exeter Grange and Social Services Department of Exeter, hosted a blanket making event in November in order to provide blankets for those in need.
The event was held at the Fellowship Hall of Chestnut Hill Baptist Church in Exeter, which is located next to Exeter Grange Hall. All blankets made will be donated to the seniors in Exeter and Project Linus, according to Grange officials. Participating in the blanket making were Peggy Fish, Gina Kilday, Diane Swindlehurst, Becca Kilday, Lynda Geuss, Lydia Geuss, Maci-Grace Jacob, Bonnie Jacob, Mary Whitford and Jessica DeMartino, the director of Exeter Social Services.
