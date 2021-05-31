The Women’s Activity Committee of the Rhode Island State Grange held a Women’s Activity Day at Exeter Grange Hall recently when members made dog and cat toys for a local animal shelter.
In addition, there were two baking contests at the event. The recipe was for Apple Bars judged by Eric and Tina Lundgren and Florence Lyntz. The winners in the adult contest were Danielle Hartley, Moosup Valley Grange, first place; Kristen Flynn, Perryville Grange, second place; Peggy Fish, Exeter Grange, third place, and Dorothy Moone, Moosup Valley Grange, fourth place. The winners of the junior contest were Scarlet, Tristan, Hailey, Madison, Nettie, Jessica and Brooke, members of Moosup Valley Junior Grange.
Photo: From left, Kristen Flynn, Peggy Fish, Danielle Hartley and Dorothy Moone.
