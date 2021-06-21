The Misquamicut Business Association's “Respect our Beaches” campaign has relaunched in light of the recent bout of litter at the shore.
Gov. Dan McKee, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, State Rep. Sam Azzinaro, Town Councilor Caswell Cooke and Scarlett Driscoll, the Home Depot Westerly manager, were all on hand to dedicate one of the new self-service beach cleanup stations during a recent visit.
The idea was conceived by Rebecca Colucci, a Misquamicut Business Association Board Member and co-owner of the Andrea, who brought the idea to Cooke, who contacted Home Depot which built and donated two of the units which hold trash cans and a number of smaller buckets. Residents and visitors are encouraged to take a small bucket to collect trash and then return to the unit.
The Misquamicut Business Association with Home Depot also partnered with the Town of Westerly Recreation Department to place the two units. One is at The Andrea and one is at Wuskenau Town Beach.
Additionally, a half a dozen “Respect Our Beaches” signs have been places along Atlantic Ave. in visible locations to encourage people to not litter and to respect the local environment.
In photo, from left, Driscoll, McKee, Azzinaro and Matos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.