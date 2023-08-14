Amanda Fill of Richmond received a Rising Star Award from the Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England for exceeding expectations as a first- or second-year volunteer by demonstrating outstanding performance, providing a well-rounded experience for Girl Scouts, and making an impact on her troop and local geographic area. The award was given at the group's annual meeting in May, where Fill was praised, “She excels in organization and planning and getting girl feedback which ensures our troops remain focused on Girl-Led activities that are motivating and interesting to our girls…without her, our troops may not have thrived post-pandemic.”
