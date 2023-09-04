Giana DiNatale, a University of Connecticut alum, performed with Barry Manilow five times this summer, playing bass with a 50-piece orchestra for "Manilow: Live in New York City at Radio City Music Hall."
She also performed in the pit orchestra for "Phantom of The Opera" on Broadway in 15 of their final performances and participated in Maestro Ron Carter’s Music Education Celebration at PS 191 on Upper West Side New York City.
“I am so excited and grateful for the opportunities I’ve had so far,” DiNatale said. “I certainly feel like my education has prepared me to succeed. I am hopeful that these types of opportunities will continue to present themselves and am really looking forward to the future!”
DiNatale graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in music where she was principal bassist in the University Symphony Orchestra, UConn Jazz Ensemble and several other jazz combos.
She graduated from New York University with a Master of Music, focus in string studies, studying double bass with Gregg August. While attending NYU she was the principal bassist of the NYU O1 Symphony Orchestra, and played in Broadway Orchestra, Baroque, and Chamber Ensembles.
During the day, DiNatale works as Interim Marketing Coordinator for the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts.
