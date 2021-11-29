GFWC Women's Club of South County recently awarded four scholarships totaling over $7,500, to Washington County women to help them achieve their education and career goals. Pictured are, from left to right; Elayne Casey, chairperson of the scholarship committee; Chelsea Longa, a 2020 scholarship recipient majoring in psychology at the University of Rhode Island; and Corrine Perrin, a 2021 scholarship recipient majoring in nursing at Rhode Island College.
GFWC Women's Club of South County awards scholarships
Tags
- Craig Mcconnell
- Fred Stewart Greene
- Elizabeth Haddad
- Painting
- Art
- Westerly
- Studio
- Answer
- John
- Ian Greene
- Sport
- Panciera
- Fall Ball
- Louis
- Insurance
- Allison
- John Bates Jr
- Back Row
- Kevin Woll Jr.
- Team
- Noah Beland
- Daniel Giorno
- Luca Nelson
- Goal
- Career
- University
- Education
- School
- Scholarship Recipient
- Club
- Corrine Perrin
- Chelsea Longa
- Elayne Casey
- South County
- Ceremony
- Scholarship
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week: November 20th
Sponsored by Mantherapy, Men's Mental Health Resources: For the 2021-2022 school year, The Westerly Sun will be selecting high school Athletes of the Week. Voting closes on Tuesday at 9am and the top selection will be announced on Thursday. The nominees for the week ending November 20th are as follows:
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.