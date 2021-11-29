GFCW scholars
GFWC Women's Club of South County recently awarded four scholarships totaling over $7,500, to Washington County women to help them achieve their education and career goals. Pictured are, from left to right; Elayne Casey, chairperson of the scholarship committee; Chelsea Longa, a 2020 scholarship recipient majoring in psychology at the University of Rhode Island; and Corrine Perrin, a 2021 scholarship recipient majoring in nursing at Rhode Island College.
 

