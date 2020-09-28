The GFWC Women’s Club of South County, an organization committed to helping women achieve their educational and career goals, awarded several scholarships recently. Even though the club's popular annual Book & Author Luncheon — typically held at the Dunes Club July — had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis, funds was raised for the scholarships which were awarded to the following students:
Carolina resident Mia DeBasio, a student at Anna Maria College, studying for a Bachelor of Science with a nursing major; Charlestown resident Amanda Martin, attending Ch’i Lash Studio for "Eyelash Certification;" Charlestown resident Adriana Valdivia, attending Community College of Rhode Island in general studies; North Kingstown resident Rebecca Cardoza, a student at University of Rhode Island, majoring in psychology; North Kingstown resident Keara Fontaine, a student at Eastern Connecticut State University, majoring in accounting; North Kingstown resident Elisa Quinones, attending the University of Rhode Island and studying for her Doctor of Pharmacy; Narragansett resident Callie-Rae Cashin, attending University of Rhode Island, studying for a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Narragansett resident Aliaa Mohamed, attending the University of Rhode Island, Doctor of Pharmacy; and Wakefield resident, Chelsea Longa, attending University of Rhode Island, majoring in psychology.
All these recipients are extremely grateful and want to thank the Women’s Club for its generosity in helping them to work toward achieving their career goals.
For even more information about the group and its charitable contributions, visit GFWC Women’s Club of South County on Facebook or at gfwcri.org/South County.
In the photos are Elisa Quinones (photo 1 & 2); Chelsea Longa; Aliaa Mohamed; and Amanda Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.