The GFWC Women’s Club of South County celebrated National Library Week by delivering 100 books, purchased by club members and the public, to local libraries.
The project, "GFWC Loves Libraries, One Book at a Time," began in February during National Library Lovers Month.
Participating libraries included Westerly Library and Wilcox Park, Cross’ Mills Public Library in Charlestown, Maury Loontjens Memorial Library in Narragansett, South Kingstown’s Peace Dale Library, and Willett Free Library in North Kingstown, but all books will be available to Rhode Islanders through the Ocean State Interlibrary Loan system. The donated books have positive female characters and emphasize diversity.
One of the project’s purposes, in addition to supporting local libraries, was buying local.
The books were purchased from Wakefield Books, an independent bookstore, which donated 20 percent of sales to the club to be used in supporting local charitable organizations.
Photo 1: At Westerly Library, from left, Pat Cole, WCSC; Monica Brennan, head of library youth services; Brigitte Hopkins, library executive director; and Sue Amoruso, WCSC.
Photo 2: At Cross Mills Library, from left, Elaine Hogan, WCSC; Sarah Ornstein, library director; and Sue Amoruso, WCSC.
