The General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Women’s Club of South County awarded 15 grants, totaling $29,750, to local non-profit organizations that are helping to alleviate areas of great need in our local communities during the pandemic.
Programs funded through 2021 Grow Hope Grants provided additional mental health services, increased food stores, helped combat domestic violence, secured housing assistance and provided hot meals to those in need.
Organizations receiving the grants were: Jonnycake Center of Westerly; WARM Center; Wood River Health Services; The Domestic Violence Resource Center; Galilee Mission/Soup for the Docks; Jonnycake for Hope in Peacedale; Society of St. Vincent DePaul; Habitat for Humanity for R.I., South County; Peacedale Dinner Table; SHRI Service Corps.; Coastline EAP; NAMI R.I.; Crossroads/Kingstown Crossing; and The Washington County Coalition for Children.
A celebration of those grant programs was held in March during the club’s general meeting at the Narragansett Community Center. All of this year’s grantees had exhibits and displays for club members to explore and learn more about how their grant dollars helped support their local communities.
The GFWC Women’s Club of South County is a local, civic organization that seeks to bring women of all backgrounds together for philanthropic service. For more information, visit gfwcri.org/events-in-south-county.
In photos:
1. Grow Hope committee and recipients
2. Grow Hope Committee: From left, Karen Pizzaruso, Sue Amoroso, Monica Hanson, Pat Cole, Kim Hanson, Grow Hope Chair; Carolyn Maher, Nancy Feroldi and Robin Shields. Committee members not pictured: Kathy Sousa, Stephanie Tassinari and Mary Grace Varnum.
3. Westerly WARM Center, a recipient of one of the grants
4. Galilee Mission, a recipient of one of the grants
