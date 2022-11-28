The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre held its annual meeting recently honoring three outgoing board members and announcing several changes to the executive committee, as well as unveiling a new outdoor courtyard.
Photo: From left, Gamm Director of Leadership and Institutional Giving Kirsten Davis, Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella, Gamm Managing Director Amy Gravell, Gamm Board President Daniel Marwil, Warwick Mayor Frank J. Picozzi, Rhode Island State Council on the Arts Executive Director Lynne McCormack, Gamm Development Committee Member Jessica Chace. Photo by Sean McConaghy.
