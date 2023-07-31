Westerly Lions Club Scholarship Award winner Gaby Paterno, a junior studying marketing and fine arts at URI who plans to graduate in May 2024, spoke to club members recently and expressed her gratitude to the Westerly Lions for being chosen as the scholarship winner for 2023 and about her involvement in seeing-eye dog training at URI.
Gaby, who is pictured with her proud parents, has "quite a following as an artist," according to a club spokesperson, who suggests that "you can view some of her work, @gabypaternoart on Twitter."
"Congratulations Gaby," said a statement from the club. "... we are sure to hear a lot more about this young lady in the future. We, as Lions, are happy and proud to be a part of your future."
