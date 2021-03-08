Gabriella Andrade, of Carolina, a 12-year-old seventh-grader at Monsignor Clarke School, has been named one of Rhode Island’s top youth volunteers of 2021 by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.
Gabriella helped her family raise more than $160,000 to fight cancer over the past five years, and launched her own fundraising effort last year by baking and selling cupcakes. Gabby’s family began supporting the Jimmy Fund, which benefits the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, after her grandfather died from bladder cancer in 2016. Gabby helped out from the beginning, but in 2020, she said she “was ready to do more.”
“I wanted to take the lead in making a difference!” Since she loves to bake and dreams of becoming a professional baker, Gabby came up with the idea of baking cupcakes to contribute to cancer research.
With help from her little sister, she created a business plan and persuaded her parents to cover the cost of ingredients so that 100 percent of her sales proceeds could be donated. Then she picked the best cupcake recipes from her own collection and scoured recipe books and websites to find other formulas that would appeal to a wide range of tastes. Next, she began marketing through word-of-mouth, email, school newsletters, social media and a website. So far she has sold more than 300 cupcakes, raising over $1,100 for the Jimmy Fund.
The other Rhode Island winner was Joshua Land of East Greenwich. State honorees each receive a $2,500 scholarship, a silver medallion and an invitation to the program’s virtual national recognition celebration in April where 10 of the 102 state honorees will be named America’s top youth volunteers of the year.
To support Cupcakes for a Cause, visit teamtriplea.com/cupcakes-for-a-cause.
(0) comments
