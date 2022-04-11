Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for our Passover/Easter/Holy week visit here on the Front Porch where the sun rose at 6:14 a.m., will set at 7:23 p.m., where we're preparing for all the upcoming festivities associated with this lovely month, and where we're celebrating last week's history-making appointment of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the highest court in the land. What a triumph for all Americans, but especially for women and for people of color. And what a thrill it was to watch and listen to the newly-appointed judge speak on the White House lawn Friday and share her powerful, beautiful words which will be immortalized. I was so moved by Brown's speech and by her eloquence, courage and grace that I wanted to take a moment to share a few of the highlights here.
• "It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States," Associate Justice Brown said to thundering applause. "But we’ve made it. We’ve made it, all of us. All of us."
• "Our children are telling me that they see now, more than ever, that, here in America, anything is possible," she said before going on to say "I quote the poetic words of Dr. Maya Angelou: I do so now, while 'bringing the gifts … my ancestors gave. I am the dream and the hope of the slave.'"
Make sure to Google Justice Brown's speech if you were unable to see it live and share it with every little girl you know!
Speaking of Maya Angelou, April, as many of you may know, is poetry month. This fact was apparent one afternoon last week at Savoy Bookshop & Café where the inimitable Lisa Starr had gathered a group of passionate local poets for a Poetry Salon which has, at last, returned to its monthly schedule. Lisa, Rhode Island's former poet laureate and the artistic director at Arts Café Mystic has a magic way of getting people together to read poetry aloud so there were many happy folks gathered. I even got to share one of my favorite spring poems: e.e. cummings' "in just spring."
Speaking of poetry and April, what a treat it was to hear from Belinda de Kay, emeritus director of Stonington Free Library, who was eager to share news of the many Poetry Month events taking place at the library during April. The library is "wonderfully alive" she told me, noting that now that the "lovely new space" has been finished, the library can hold hybrid programs (in person and live- streamed). On Sunday, for instance, Peter Filkins, a former Writer-In-Residence at James Merrill House, read from his latest book, "Water/Music," and next week, on April 21, local harpist Faith Leitner will host a program about the history of the harp, and on April 24, Professor Kenneth Bleeth of Stonington, a nationally recognized authority on Chaucer and medieval literature will present a lecture on Chaucer. (As Belinda put it: "Who else in April?") The library will also showcase displays of poetry books during the month and, upstairs in the gallery, in the J. D. "Sandy" McClatchy Memorial Corner (where Sandy's books and typewriter are on display) all visitors are invited to sit right down and write a poem!
The final glory for poetry month will be the Mystery Dinner on April 30, the library’s signature fundraising even when guests gather at the library for cocktails then head off for dinner at a mystery home. Guests won't learn the identity of their hosts until they arrive at the cocktail party! Doesn't that sound like fun?
Speaking of fun, it sure was fun at the Westerly library last Wednesday to see so many friends at the opening reception for the new exhibit at the Hoxie Gallery which features artwork themed around the idea of "Community," created by some of the center's clients. Ruth Tureckova, the center's lovely executive director — joined by her husband, David Colton, the photographer — greeted guests as they arrived and introduced some of the artists. Enjoying the art and mingling with guests and artists were Marian Pucci, Debbie and Dave Bell, Jeanie Herzog and the library's Director of Development, Stacey Jackson. Stacey even mentioned a "save the date" event being planned to celebrate the library's 130th anniversary. It's going to be a big party in the park on June 11 with music by the one and only Al Copley!
Well dear readers, may the many blessings of Easter and Passover shine upon us all as we continue to pray for peace in Ukraine and as we keep the Ukrainian people in our hearts and thoughts. Until next time, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
