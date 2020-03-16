Greetings dear readers and fine friends, and welcome back to the Front Porch for our St. Patrick/ St. Joseph Day visit in this whole new world of social distancing where we're washing our hands like crazy, wondering how you're all faring, and sending bushels of love and hope to each and every one of you reading these words.
My, my, how quickly things can change in one short week. Yet, it's comforting that some things arrive when we need them most ... like the daffodils and another noisy, tell-tale sign of spring — the peepers! Welcome, welcome to the spring peepers, who have begun their wild chirping in earnest and can be heard calling out each evening as the day turns to dusk.
Along with the peepers, I'm sure we'll be hearing lots of uplifting stories of caring and kindness during these rough times so, please feel free to share and let's continue to support one another!
Ah yes, we have entered a new reality full of cancellations. Maureen Fitzgerald announced that all branches of the Ocean Community YMCA, along with all the Ys in Rhode Island are closed until March 30, and last week I mentioned the Colonial Theatre's producing artistic director Marion Markham said auditions for this year's Shakespeare-in-the-Park production, "Julius Caesar," would be held this week. Alas, like most other events, those auditions have been canceled. And I am writing this on Sunday, March 15 ... otherwise known as the Ides of March. Yikes!
In Watch Hill meanwhile, the harp-making workshop originally scheduled to take place this weekend at Ocean House with ethnomusicologist Dennis Waring, has also been postponed. But in some fun, hopeful, future-looking news, Ocean House, now known as one of the 13 "most luxurious hotels in the world" according to Forbes Travel Guide, will celebrate its 10-year anniversary in June with a property-wide celebration featuring live music, entertainment and food to celebrate "our commitment to the lasting relationships we have forged with our guests and local community," according to Daniel Hostettler, president and group managing director of Ocean House Management. Tickets for the gala will go on sale next month with proceeds benefiting the Watch Hill Conservancy, thewatchhillconservancy.org.
Congratulations to our friend Superwoman Jayne Merner Senecal, ouvrier agricole at Charlestown's Earth Care Farm and owner-operator of Golden Root Gardening, who was one of the keynote speakers last week at the Rhode Island Women in Agriculture conference. The conference, designed to share the many opportunities available to "women currently in farming and to women considering farming as a career," was held "to ensure that the next generation of women is educated, encouraged and empowered to take on the challenges of meeting the world's growing food, fuel and fiber needs." Joining Jayne were Amberley Snyder, author of "Walk, Ride, Rodeo," whose story was told in the Netflix movie of the same name; and self-described sales and marketing Nerd Casey Conrad.
Speaking of young wonder women, congratulations also to Westerly's Kelley McShane, managing partner of the Granny Squibb Company, who recently announced that their campaign called "If We Can, We Will," which was established to help Rhode Island charities and/or individuals reach their philanthropic goals, was able to assist 100 percent of the proposals they received from applicants. Granny Squibb will continue to receive applications on a rolling basis, Kelly said, and applicants can apply at grannysquibb.com/if-we-can-we-will.
With that, dear friends, keep your sunnyside up as best you can, be extra kind, stay in touch, and ciao bella!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.