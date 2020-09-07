Front Porch Chatter: Sept. 7, 2020

Greetings dear kind readers and gentle friends and welcome back for our first September visit here on the Front Porch, where we're listening to the crickets, preparing for apple, pumpkin and mum season and celebrating Labor Day, the day we pause to honor and recognize the American Labor movement and the contributions of American laborers and workers.
On this Labor Day in the time of COVID-19, may I suggest we honor especially all our essential workers — the people who continue to help us through the pandemic every day — and all our dedicated teachers as they prepare to return to work in these uncertain times.
There was a good crowd at the Misquamicut Drive-In Saturday night for the first showing in 40 years of the Oren Jacoby film, "Hometown," a film that gives a nostalgic glimpse of life in Westerly in the 1980s. An Oscar nominated director, Jacoby is the founder of Storyville films, which created films "driven by strong personal narratives of conscience, courage, and innovation." One of Storyville's most recent films is "RBG," is the critically acclaimed and commercially successful documentary exploring the life and career of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
We love the new "Live from The United," a series featuring Executive Editor Lisa Utman Randall and Artistic Director Tony Nunes interviewing artists, nonprofit leaders and interesting people from throughout the region. The first episode featured The Public's Radio President, CEO and General Manager Torey Malatia, one of our favorite Front Porch friends, and a musical performance by another fave, the hip-hop violinist Kevin "Big Lux" Lowther. Nunes said on social media that plans call for "live musical performances, live readings, and looks behind the scenes of artists at work, as well as some of the work happening at The United Theatre."
Those of you who have fond memories of Howard Johnson’s, the restaurants so popular in the 1960s, might be interested in reading a story by writer Anastasia E. Lennon from a series in The Patriot Ledger — the Quincy, Mass., daily newspaper — called "Summer of Nostalgia."
"Howard Johnson went from owning a store in Wollaston to building a chain of almost 800 restaurants that left an enduring influence on American life," Lennon writes. "For more than 90 years, the iconic orange-thatched roof of a Howard Johnson’s restaurant was part of the landscape near and far. The last restaurant closed in Bangor, Maine, in 2016, but the happy memories of creamy ice cream, first dates, birthday parties, summer jobs and fried clam strips still endure," the story begins.
"At its height, the Quincy-based chain had nearly 1,000 locations throughout the United States," Lennon writes. But as interesting as Lennon's story may be, and as much as HoJo's was part of my growing up in New England, here's the section that really caught my eye:
“I vividly recall what I had for dessert, and it was this piece of warm chocolate pound cake, drizzled with chocolate syrup with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream. I savored every bite, and to me it was heaven,” she said.
Hurley, now 66, lives in Westerly, Rhode Island, and that birthday party at Howard Johnson’s is still one of her happiest memories."
Have a wonderful week, dear friends, be safe, mask up, and ciao bella!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.