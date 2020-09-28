Greetings dear thoughtful friends and kind readers, and welcome back to the Front Porch for our first autumn visit of 2020 and our last September visit.
We can certainly tell its fall with cooler temperatures, the changing colors of the leaves and the white pumpkins on the porch railing of Weekapaug's wonderful Wendy and Howard Hyde ... always a happy sight! Speaking of happy sights, soon you will see a new sign reading "No Bull Steakhouse and Pub" in the Dunn's Corner area when Erin and Jayson Trumpetto open their new family-friendly restaurant, where the Sea Goose used to be. The Trumpettos, the parents of three little ones; Piper, Parker and Phoenix; have always wanted to have a restaurant, Erin told me, so, when they saw the "For Lease" sign in the window, they decided to carpe diem. No Bull will be open for lunch, will offer much more than steaks (think pastas, burgers and hearty salads, Erin said) and, of course, a children's menu. Most of all, said the busy mom, they want their patrons to feel comfortable. "We definitely want to have a neighborhood feel," she said. Check out nobullsteakhouseri.com for opening day details.
And here's a truly heartwarming, uplifting love story from the beautiful Anne Wish, a Westerly native with deep roots (she's the daughter of Seth Wish and the late Francesca Wish, granddaughter of Jane Gencarelli and the late Fran "Genc" Gencarelli, with tons of local relatives) who is married to Kevin Walsh, son of Larry and Wendy Walsh, owners of Ma & Pa's Country Store in Hope Valley. Annie posted such a moving post on Facebook about Kevin's recent graduation from nursing school, that I was inspired to get in touch with her to say hello and ask permission to share some of what she said.
"Congratulations to my beloved, my best friend," she wrote, "I am so happy for you! DONE with Nursing school! ... in the midst of an unprecedented year, you did it. Through a pandemic, a Racial Crisis, devastating wildfires that have ravaged our community — you made it through to the other side ... You are a light in my world, and in the world of so many! Thank you for being you. Your gentle spirit, loving energy, and empathy are unmatched. I rest easier knowing that you are entering the nursing world, and you will take care of each patient, just like you took care of mom — with humor, tenderness, empathy, and love."
The "nursing sweethearts" work not far from one another; Anne at Providence Medford Medical Center and Kevin at Asante Medical. How I love a good love story.
Speaking of cute couples and love stories, Westerly High grad Dale "King Cocktail" DeGroff, "the godfather of the cocktail revival," who for years mixed drinks for patrons of Rockefeller Center’s fabled Rainbow Room, and his talented wife, Jill, an artist and author of "LUSH LIFE; Portraits from the Bar," moved back to the area recently and bought the old Seidner house in Pawcatuck.
Dale's new book, "The New Craft of the Cocktail," a revised and updated version of the 2002 classic, was just released and is full of great stories and new recipes. A fun and uplifting book for sure! (And I am pretty sure Dale and Anne Wish are distantly related! lol!)
