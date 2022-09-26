Greetings dear friends, and loyal readers and welcome back for our first visit of autumn 2022 here on the Front Porch where the sun rose at 6:39 a.m., will set at 6:37 p.m., and where we're preparing to bid September adieu and welcome in October — the month of pumpkins and candy corn, apples and sweaters, football and Halloween and ... the World Series! As regular readers of this column are aware, I'm true blue "Boston born and Boston bred Sox" fan, but I'm happy to root for the accomplishments of other teams and good players. So, while we are still on Judge watch as I write this column (Sunday morning), I'll celebrate Albert Pujols who joined "the most exclusive of home run clubs" Friday with his 700th home run.
I'd like to begin this week with a little tribute to the late Eric Jackson, who served as the "Dean of Boston Jazz Radio" for more than four decades. I was broken-hearted to hear about the passing of Eric, the longtime host of the "Eric in the Evening" show on WGBH radio who played the most wonderful music and had such amazing knowledge of jazz and jazz musicians. Eric's gorgeous theme song (which he played before each show) was Tommy Flanagan's version of Horace Silver's "Peace." If you've not yet heard it, and if you could use a little solace, I encourage you to Google the title and have a listen. And to the families of Eric Jackson, Ray Castagna and Ken Sorenson, Sr., and John Szalkowski — and to everyone who's lost a loved one — may this beautiful tune send some peace and comfort your way.
Mazel Tov to Sandy Laub and her new husband Marty Feldman who were married a few weeks back in Mystic on what one of their friends said was "A gorgeous day befitting two such lovely people!"
Congratulations also to the lovely Jackie Desmond and her family on the success of last week's "Desmond Way," ribbon cutting ceremony for the walkway and memorial archway at the entry of Stonington High School field in honor Jackie's beloved husband, the late Stonington Police Capt. Jerry Desmond who spent decades coaching sports teams at the high school, including more than 40 years as an assistant volunteer coach to the football team, and almost 40 years with the high school's gymnastics team. Jerry's family and army of friends worked tirelessly to raise funds for the archway, according to teacher Dane Lewis, a lifelong friend of Jerry's.
Before I continue, I'm heading over to the "Oops Department," for a big apology to the Munro family for not only misspelling their name (it's Munro!) but for giving Ferdinand the alligator a new name. It turns out some people have their own, private names for the alligator whose real name was indeed Ferdinand, and who was given to Charles Munro and Almedia Cranston as a wedding present in the summer of 1938, according to a story written by the late (and marvelous) Gloria Russell (thanks to my colleague Maggie for finding it!) In a July 25, 2010 column, Gloria went on to explain that Charlie, who had a greenhouse and flower shop at 55 Beach St., was sent "a couple of alligators small enough to travel by cigar box" by one of his flower growers. "Lady Alligator" she wrote, did not survive the Hurricane of 1938 but Ferdinand grew and grew and grew. When John Livingston, who later married the Munros' daughter Almedia was a young newspaper boy, he noted Ferdinand was about 20 inches long, but Ferdinand, who often escaped his glassed-in pen, eventually grew to be seven feet long. "Generations of school children made field trips to gawk and squawk at him and customers couldn't resist a peek when they visited the flower shop," Gloria writes. When the shop was sold, Ferdinand, then close to 40 years old, was shipped off to Allen's Alligator Farm near Sarasota, Florida," Gloria writes, where he eventually died, "playing the mating game" and "with a smile on his snout."
Speaking of archived stories from the Sun, my pal Billy Quirk has become a researcher of sorts! He has spent time with the microfiche collection at the fabulous Westerly library and has discovered some amazing stories rom the Sun's archives which I'll tell you about next visit! Thank you, Billy!
Speaking of libraries and librarians, there was an interesting story in the Boston Globe last week by Amanda Milkovits which highlights the bravery of school librarians who have found themselves "on the front lines of First Amendment freedoms" lately and which mentions the wonderful WHS Librarian Marianne Mirando. As "Banned Books Week" draws to a close, let us give a hearty round of applause to all librarians and remember that "books unite us and censorship divides us."
Well dear readers, happy fall, go bulldogs in all your games this week, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
