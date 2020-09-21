Greetings dear thoughtful friends and kind readers, and welcome back to the Front Porch for our final visit of summer 2020. The autumn equinox arrives Tuesday at 9:31 a.m., according to the Farmer's Almanac, so today is officially the last day of summer.
This is also the first column I will write since the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the tiny giant who was a fierce champion of equal rights, and a pioneer who changed the lives of American women — actually all citizens — for the better. I suppose it was fitting that my husband, Sam, and I were sitting by the Mystic River listening to gorgeous poetry of Carol Ann Davis and music of Marc Douglas Berardo when the news broke. And I suppose it was fitting that the news was first shared by the exquisite poet and human being Lisa Starr, the artistic director of the Mystic Arts Café, the group sponsoring the event. I will be forever grateful that I was surrounded by beauty and safety and friends at such a sad moment for America, hearing the terrible news that has broken the hearts of so many. How encouraging to see on TV, later, when we got home, so many people gathered on the steps of the Supreme Court.
On that note, let me begin with a quick but heartfelt thank you to the folks who have taken the time and care to post the "Everything is Going to be Okay" sign on their Shore Road property. It helps. It really does. As does the sign further down Shore Road at the home of our friends Diane and Linda.
It also helps to share Teddy Bear news, so, I'm honored to share news of the arrival of Sonny Nicholas DeLauro, the brand new babe of Ashley and Nick DeLauro, of Westerly, who was born on Sept. 7 at 4:08 p.m., weighing 7.4 pounds and measuring 20 inches long. Best wishes to the new parents and congrats to first time grandparents, Denise and Gary Szczebak (a.k.a. Mimi and Papa), first time auntie Amber "Tee Tee" Szczebak (a friendly Sun alum) and Grandma Amy DeLauro, who welcomes her fourth grandchild.
And in a fun and (welcome) diversion, have you heard the whispers about the idea of a movie based on Taylor Swift's Rebekah Harkness-Watch Hill song "The Last American Dynasty?" According to ABC's Andrea Dresdale, after a Swiftie tweeted; "The story is timeless yet unique, the music would be exquisite, and it already has the perfect title. As for the cast: Blake Lively (Rebekah), Ryan Reynolds (Bill), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (neighbor); the three entertainers responded followed by a Tweet from Taylor herself who wrote, "not trying to be The Loudest Woman This Town Has Ever Seen, but ... I LOVE THIS." Will they film in WH?
Until next time, be safe, mask up and ciao bella!
