Greetings dear readers and kind friends and welcome back for our final summertime 2021 visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 6:33 this morning and will set at 6:48 p.m., and where the harvest moon becomes full tonight at 7:55. This may be the week we bid summer farewell but we also welcome the season many folks believe to be the most glorious of all here in New England. The autumnal equinox arrives on Wednesday at 3:20 p.m., so the sun will begin to rise later, nightfall will come sooner, and, as the aroma of Concord grapes floats through the air, the crickets continue to chirp away and giant orange pumpkins begin to appear on doorsteps (or white ones as the case may be on Wendy and Howard Hyde's lovely porch in Weekapaug), we welcome fall.
Well, it certainly has been a busy week in our little burg! There was FallFest in Misquamicut, an adaptive surfing clinic at Fenway Beach in Weekapaug (look for photos next week thanks to Donna Byrnes, Gale Hunt, Tom Boll, Justin Speegle and Randi Woodrow), the fundraising auction at Babcock-Smith House Museum, and the planes! You may have heard the loud buzzing sounds in the sky as the warbirds flew overhead after departing from Westerly State Airport as part of a North American Trainer Association formation clinic.
There's also been lots of buzz about Josh Behan's "Faces of Westerly" exhibit, now on display at the United Theatre Gallery on Canal Street. I popped in the other day since I missed the opening night and was so impressed! What fun to see the excellent black and white portraits of wonderful faces of people like Kevin (Big Lux) Lowther, Brigitte Hopkins, Natalia Mortrude, Mary Carol Kendzia, Lisa Konicki, April Dinwoodie, Jeanie Roland, Alexis Tattersall, Colin Bennett, Bryan Keilty and others (including yours truly.) Make sure to stop in and see for yourself! While I was looking at Josh's portraits, I bumped into Colonial Theatre mainstays Marion Markham, Nicholas Moore and Dawn Robinson, who held two information sessions over the weekend to hear what community members had to say about Shakespeare-in-the-Park.
Speaking of the United, I was sad to learn from Joe Cohen, the PR guy for the Milk Carton Kids that the musicians decided to postpone their east coast tour until spring 2022, which mean their scheduled Saturday concert at the United is off. In a statement, Joey Ryan and Kenneth Pattengale said: "Dear friends, we come to you with some hopefully not earth shattering but nonetheless disappointing news ... Crazy to think we’re still here all this time later, but, here we are. Everyone and every region is at a different place with this pandemic, but for us this decision is based on the underlying health status, risk tolerance, and well-being of our band, families, and touring team. We hope we’re not letting down those of you who have already bought tickets ... we can’t wait to come see you again. Your tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, or you can get a refund at the point of purchase. In the meantime, we’ll be working hard on new music and scheduling many more dates for you. Until then, we love you all, and will see you soon."
Speaking of buzz, there has been lots of it — in real life and on social media — about the recent departure of much-loved NBC 10 meteorologist Kelly Bates, who has participated in many Westerly events over the years. You may remember when Kelly was honored in the 2006 Columbus Day Parade and brought her sons, Max and Nate, and her mom, Elaine LaRoche, along with her. When Kelly announced on Twitter that she was "unable to continue" in her role under the conditions being offered in a new contract, and that "as a 49-year-old round woman, it's safe to say my television career is done," she was surrounded by so much love and support that the story attracted national attention. "If my story is resonating at the moment, I would be remiss if I didn't use the opportunity to keep the dialog going," she told Newsweek mag. "With the reality of this business, very few on-air women can see a career through to retirement age. It's a different playing field for us. I'd love to see that change for the next generation." Rock on Kelly!
Rock on and congratulations to novelist Betty Cotter, of Shannock, former editor of The Narragansett Times and The Independent, who was inducted into the Rhode Island Press Association's Hall of Fame Friday night during the association's annual awards banquet at the Quonset "O" Club in North Kingstown. It was so wonderful to see so many newspaper people all together and all vaxxed up and to be reminded that Rhode Island is home to so many print publications! Betty, who was accompanied by her kids and her husband Tim Cotter, editor of The Day, was introduced by former Narragansett Times editor, Rudi Hempe. Congrats also to our own Harold Hanka, who received so many awards for his gorgeous photography that his wife, Carol McCarthy, was hardly able to carry them all back home. Harold, who is almost as shy as he is talented, did not attend, which was why Carol — who was there to support her longtime pal and Newport Daily News colleague Jim Gillis, also a hall of fame inductee — had to carry the stack of plaques. Westerly High School grad Laura Damon, a staff writer at the Daily News, and daughter of Annastatia and John Damon, of Westerly, was also honored for her fine work.
And so dear readers, join me please in a farewell to summer and to the great George Wein, the man who brought music and joy to so many, and remember, stay safe, be kind and get vaccinated! Ciao bella!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.