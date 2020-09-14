Greetings dear kind readers and gentle friends and welcome back for a mid-September visit here on the Front Porch where we're looking at the fab photos on social media of the Sunday Funday (they look so inviting!) and wondering if all of our little hummingbird friends have left for their journeys to Mexico and Central America? If anyone has seen one lately, please let us know!
Big thanks to Kristin Martino who sent in all the amazing photos of the dolphins popping in and out of the water off Misquamicut over Labor Day weekend! What a sight! Well, the hummingbirds may have left us but the woodpeckers seem to be plentiful (what a noise they make!) and the wild grapes growing along the byways smell divine!
Speaking of fab and amazing photos, next week I'll share a great shot of our friend Kevin "Big Lux" Lowther (taken by my dear friend Kathy Traskos), who performed atop a boat at an impromptu water concert at Sandy Point last weekend. What a show that must have been. Stay tuned for more next week!
Well, dear readers, I owe a big apology to some of my faithful, longtime Front Porch friends! Friends like the amazing Dottie Mercurio and Barbara J. LaFrance, my old pal Tom McCoy, and Gunilla Norris. As many of you know, most of the staff at the Westerly Sun has been working from home during the pandemic. Therefore, I had not seen much of my mail until I moseyed into the newsroom the other day for the first time since March. Mail, I am forced to admit, that has been sitting in my little writing cubicle for months.
In the pile of mail was a note from dear Barbara LaFrance, who wanted to share news of her grandson who graduated from the University of Rhode Island; from Tom McCoy, who wanted to share news of the Maria Assunta Society's Feast of the Assumption in August; from Gunilla Norris, who wanted to share a rave review about a place called Back in Thyme in Hopkinton; and several fabulous messages from Dottie (or "Ma," as I like to call her). Along with several uplifting "thoughts and smiles for the day," reminders to "wash your hands, be safe and be good," Ma also wanted to send special birthday greetings to her oldest granddaughter, Clare Adams, who not only turned 25 on Aug. 10, but "spread her wings," and moved to Nashville. "We miss her," Ma wrote in her note. So, belated happy birthday to you Miss Clare (a remarkable young woman I have known all of her life!) and best of luck to you in Music City, the Athens of the South.
Have a wonderful week, dear friends, be safe, mask up, and ciao bella!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.