Greetings dear readers and kind friends and welcome back for our first September visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 6:26 this morning and will set this evening at 7, and where we are still feeling a mixture of strong emotions. Sept. 11 is always a difficult day to remember, of course, but the 20th anniversary, with the many heartfelt ceremonies — such as Saturday's touching parade through the streets of Westerly — and shared memories, seemed to make things all the more somber. The first person who always comes to my mind is the late John T. McErlean Jr. who was a 39-year-old father of four and a partner in the brokerage firm Cantor Fitzgerald when he perished, a victim of the terrorist attack against the World Trade Center. Then I think of his his parents, the late Agnes McErlean and John McErlean Sr. of Westerly, his widow, Mary Beth, their children, his sister and brother-in-law Aggie and Chris Duhamel, his brother, the late Thomas McErlean, his sisters, Ann McErlean, Marie Hunter and Catherine Francese and his many 11 nieces and nephews and I feel grateful to know such a close-knit family and to have witnessed such loyalty, faith and devotion. And then, just like that, with spirits sagging, along comes the Chorus of Westerly and Summer Pops which felt so triumphant and so healing that we all seemed to be buoyed up again, and reminded that no matter our differences, we are one community and one nation, and together, we can accomplish beautiful, amazing and near-impossible things. Things like defeating a virus that has already killed so many of the people we love. With that in mind, dear readers, there is a vaccination clinic scheduled for Tuesday at the Westerly Police Station, so please do your part to make sure we all stay alive as long as possible.
Also, please enjoy the excellent story and accompanying photos (courtesy Herreshoff Marine Museum) from an event which honored Westerly's Dick Holliday and that celebrates the Herreshoff legacy of design and boatbuilding, and the owners, past and present, who preserve and compete with these classic yachts. Until next time, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
