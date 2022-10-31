Greetings dear friends, and kind readers and welcome back for our final October 2022 visit here on the Front Porch where the sun rose at 7:18 a.m., will set at 5:44 p.m., and where Boo! we're celebrating Halloween ... and eagerly awaiting the arrival of our neighborhood trick-or-treaters of course. Which reminds me, please send us photos of your little monsters, witches, fairies and princesses so we can share with our readers! We'd be tickled to show your favorite Halloween highlights.
We have a big week coming up, with much to remember! First, tomorrow is the first of November and Dia De Los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, the day we remember those who have passed. Secondly, this is the final week of Daylight Saving Time! We return to Standard Time next week so, it's time to turn our clocks back one hour Saturday night (or Sunday morning).
Speaking of this weekend's happenings, you might still have time to join the fun in Misquamicut Friday when the Westerly Historical Society holds its first-ever trivia contest at the Windjammer. Society President Tom Gulluscio said the event is a fundraiser being held to help raise money to pay for the society's winter program series, always "free and open to the public." The contest will include four rounds each with 10 questions all about Westerly-related history, places, sports, people and potpourri, Tom said. You can make a team with six people for $180 per table. As Tom said, there will be "lots of fun to be had" with "great prizes! food and awesome questions!" Admission includes gift, door prize ticket, food and coffee.
Tom also told me that the society had an amazing turn out for their first-ever history fair held last month at the Westerly Library when more than two dozen other historical societies and museums came together to talk about local history. Make sure to check out more about the society and its work at https://westerlyhistoricalsociety.org/.
Speaking of the Windjammer, make sure to mark Nov. 12 for the third annual “Pre-Holiday Bash” to benefit the WARM Center and WARM’s Welcome House of Peace Dale. The party will feature Eight to the Bar, the "high-energy band" returning for a third year. "There will be great food, a silent auction, a giving tree, a raffle, and plenty of dancing," according to organizers. Tickets are available at www.warmcenter.org.
And speaking of fun, there will be plenty more of it in downtown Westerly when the Stonington-based FUN company opens a branch in Westerly. "The cat is out of the bag" said the email I received announcing the news. "In mid-November, we'll open at 39 High Street, right across from Malted Barley ... smack in the middle of great restaurants, bars, shopping with plenty of parking."
And, speaking of new spots opening in downtown Westerly, there's a brand new bakery being planned for downtown Westerly. I ran into Sean Spellman of Westerly Sound fame one fine day last week who was biking with his partner, My Larsdotter, and their two darling kiddos. The two were excited to share news of the bakery planned for the corner of Main and School streets, which will be called Old Man Joe’s and should be open by mid-April. My and Sean said they're planning to do a few pop-up events during the holidays then will be offering a CSA-style bread and prepared foods (think soups and house smoked fish) subscription beginning in January. Called the “School Street Supper Club,” the membership will include pickups once a week through the winter months. The bread is sourdough and will be made with 100 percent organic flour. Learn more on Instagram @theoldmanjoes!
Well, dear readers, make sure to vote next Tuesday, and until next time, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
