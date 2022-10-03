Greetings dear friends, and loyal readers and welcome back for our first October 2022 visit here on the Front Porch where the sun rose at 6:46 a.m. and will set at 6:26 p.m. Here we are, together again at the beginning of a brand new week and brand new month. Sunday's wind was so wild it reminded me of that famous Robert Frost poem, "October," the one that begins:
O hushed October morning mild, Thy leaves have ripened to the fall; Tomorrow’s wind, if it be wild, Should waste them all.
Treat yourself by finding the poem and reading it aloud to someone you love! Speaking of someones to love, let's begin this week with a warm welcome to the newest members of the Front Porch community while we gather up some Teddy Bears to send off to the beautiful new babes.
Congratulations to Travis and Katie Serra of Charlestown who welcomed their daughter, Natalia Rose on Sept. 26. Natalia's paternal grandparents are Gary and Ann Almeida Serra, her maternal grandparents are Bill and Tillie O'Gara and her great grandparents are Al and Pat Almeida and the late Joe and Anna Serra. Natalia also has a big brother, Luke.
Congratulations also to Ashley and Nick Delauro of Westerly who welcomed their first daughter, Micky Theresa DeLauro, on Sept. 22. Best wishes to the growing family, which includes big brother, Sonny Nicholas DeLauro, grandparents, Amy DeLauro and Denise and Gary Szczebak (a.k.a. Mimi and Papa) and Auntie Amber "Tee Tee" Szczebak (a lovely Sun alum).
And a warm congratulations to first time parents, Melissa (Dush) and Ben Ruffel who welcomed their son, Anderson Stanford Ruffel, on Sept. 23 in Greenwich. Anderson's maternal grandparents are Sudie and Mike Dush of Westerly, and his uncle is photographer, Eric Dush.
Let's pause for a minute and send courage and good thoughts to our friends in Florida as they continue to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian roared through. Among the grateful survivors is Chef Jeanie Kachergis-Roland, owner of Ella's restaurant in Westerly who lost her house on the Peace River but was reminded that "all we really have in life is one another." Good luck Jeanie!
Attorneys Michelle Buck and George Bauerle were counting their blessings that they decided — at the very last minute — to cancel their vacation to St. Petersburg last week. And there was a very happy, injured sea gull who was counting blessings too. The gull might not have been rescued had Michelle gotten on that plane to Florida.
Last week was another busy week in Westerly, beginning on Sunday with the first ever "Belly Button 5k," a fundraising event held in memory of the late Anthony Joseph Gervasini, the son of Katie (Fusaro) and Kevin Gervasini. More than 400 turned up for the event which, said Anthony's maternal grandmother, Margaret Dunn Fusaro, in a Facebook post,"helped us celebrate what would have been [Anthony's] first birthday and raised money for a great cause. Your kindness and support are truly overwhelming. We hope to see you all next year." Learn more at bellybutton5k.com/
Viewers of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" TV show with Mika Brzezinski, Joe Scarborough and Willie Geist, witnessed a fun Westerly Sun moment on live television a few weeks back when Geist, during the segment called "The Morning Papers," highlighted a story on the front page of that morning's Sun — which was blown up for its debut on national TV. Although the story Willie mentioned was from the Associated Press the photos — which took up most of the front page — were Harold Hanka beauties. Soon after the segment, Stonington resident Stuart Vyse tweeted out the news, copying in his son, Graham Vyse, a WHS grad and journalist who lives in Washington, D.C.
She's not a mean girl but she is a Westerly native and she is in the touring production of Tina Fey's "Mean Girls," on stage this week at Providence Performing Arts Center. Grace Romanello, who was born in Westerly, grew up in South Kingstown and went to Prout, is an understudy, swing performer, assistant dance captain, fight captain and social media captain in "Mean Girls" which is on stage from Oct. 4-9.
Last week I mentioned that Billy Quirk of Westerly had discovered some fascinating historical tidbits while researching at the Westerly Library. It turns out that in 1920, Flora Weldon Bush — the wife of prominent Ohio businessman Samuel Prestcott Bush, grandmother of President George Herbert Walker Bush and great grandmother of President George Walker Bush – was hit by a car in Watch Hill and killed instantly by a Mystic man by the name of Herbert Davis. It's an awful story, Billy rightly said, but the incident is one of the reasons it's illegal to pass an idling automobile on right today.
Speaking of the library, stop by the library on Wednesday when I'll join author Bill Miller for a talk about his fascinating book, "Steel City" at 6 p.m. And, in more library news, Friday night's Friends of the Library 50th Anniversary Gala was a smashing success and filled with happy folks enjoying the festivities. More on that event next week, along with reports about the Westerly Track and Athletic Club's Runner's Reunion which was held last Wednesday at the Malted Barley. Until then, be safe and ciao bella!
