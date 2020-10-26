Greetings dear readers and gentle friends, and welcome back for our Halloween visit here on the Front Porch, where we are preparing for the much-discussed Hunter’s Moon, the second full moon of the month which arrives on Halloween morning and is also a "blue moon," because it will be the second full moon of the month. Here's hoping it brings heaps of good news and good fortune for the month ahead!
So, last week, I mentioned, in my mini story about the California wedding of Sara Urso, that October feels like the new June as far as weddings are concerned. Well, lo and behold, here comes news of the wonderful Utah October wedding of our wonderful (true meaning of the word) former Sun colleague Brooke Constance White, who married her longtime sweetheart Don Dauphinee in "one of the most magical places in the world during the most beautiful and intimate ceremony ... at a little place called Church of the Dirt."
"So we did it," Brooke posted on her Instagram page (which is followed by thousands) "we got married amongst the dirt and sagebrush, surrounded by mountains at golden hour." More details to follow! For now, felicitations to our dear friend! Brooke whose brother, Bryant, is working on his doctorate at Vanderbilt University, is the daughter of Chris and Carla White, of Westerly. Carla is the executive administrator for Greater North End Community Development, Inc.
And how's this for uplifting news? Wrentham, Mass., native Gianna Bender, granddaughter of Jim "Jimmy Cap" and Lana Capizzano, of Westerly, raised close to $13,000 for Dana Farber Cancer Institute’s Claudia Adams Barr Program in Innovative Basic Cancer Research by running her own "reimagined, virtual Boston Marathon" honoring the memory of her high school friend, Henry Carr, who passed away from osteosarcoma in 2017. A pediatric hematology/oncology nurse at Boston Children’s Hospital Gianna decided to pursue a nursing career after listening to Henry "describe the dynamic he had with his nurses," she told the Norfolk online newspaper, Local Town Pages. Last summer, Gianna, who had been training for the Boston Marathon (which, of course, was canceled due to COVDI-19,) ran the marathon route. Her dad, Paul, ran with her some of the way, and friends met her along the route.
Gianna, who was the salutatorian of her high school graduating class, went on to study nursing at Boston College’s Connell School of Nursing and was part of the women’s track and field program. She ran the ninth fastest 1,000-meter run in school history and competed in 7 ACC Championships. During her senior year, she was captain of both the indoor and outdoor track teams.
“I’m planning to run in 2021,” Gianna told Town Pages. “I feel like I need the full experience, and it’s going to a great cause. That’s a good reason to go through all this again.”
Boston Marathon charities are still accepting donations. Visit https://danafarber.jimmyfund.org, choose Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge, and then click on the GIVE button to donate to Bender.
Last week, I offered congratulations to Nehassaiu deGannes for being shortlisted as a finalist for the world famous Montreal International Poetry Prize Competition. Well, it seems I made a bit of a mistake, which I hope to correct here. Nehassaiu, a New York-based actress and poet, is also the creator of "Door of No Return," an original one-woman show, in which she performs the roles of several 18th century South County residents including Maroca (who was enslaved by Pastor MacSparran) and Queen Ninigret, last in the line of The Royal Narragansett Family and pays homage to the Wamsley family, a Wampanoag family whose members were wrongfully indentured. Maroca and Queen Ninigret were not members of the Wamsley Family.
Happy Halloween, dear readers, stay safe, keep your social distance, mask up and ciao bella!
