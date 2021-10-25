Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for a late October visit visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose this morning at 7:11 and will set at 5:51 p.m. and where we're preparing for Halloween, applauding eight Westerly High School Athletic Hall of Famers, sharing news about a pair of local powerhouses and chuckling about a recent Taylor Swift-Ed Sheeran story with a local slant!
First, as we get ready for Halloween, I have to say what a thrill it is to see that Katie and Andrew Mikkelsen, are keeping alive the tradition of Katie's grandparents, the late Arthur and Angie Smith, by continuing to decorate their Watch Hill Road home and property for the holidays! It makes me smile to drive by and be reminded of our beloved Angie, the "dazzling and delightful social butterfly" whose sparkling personality, I once wrote, "outshone the sequins which often adorned her stunning outfits." Sigh. Yes, we sure do miss Angie's kindness, friendship and joie de vivre, but it's a great comfort to be reminded of her each time I turn that famous corner! Thank you Katie and Andrew!
And now, onto the 22nd Westerly High School Athletic Hall of Fame awards ceremony and banquet which took place at the Haversham on Oct. 15, having been moved from the original date of March 28, 2020, due to the pandemic. An amazing event, and the first large gathering for many of us in the COVID era. The 2020 inductees, Amanda Sammataro Barelli, James V. Capizzano, Robert Mahl II, Aaron Simmons, J. David Smith, Meredith Ward and the late Joseph Spears were each honored with plaques and many told heartwarming and sometimes humorous stories. We were there to support everyone, but especially our champ Amanda, who dedicated her award to her dad, Squeak, and her mom, the late, much-loved and much-missed Mahgreeet Sammataro, and were seated with sister-in-law Roz, Patty Gentile, Robert Sammataro and Penny Crandall. Amanda's brother, Matthew, flew up from Virginia to attend, and her friends and fellow teachers, Jenn and Carolyn, drove in from New York. It was such an event, and while it was impossible to say hello to everyone, it was a treat to catch up with Jimmy Murano, Doc Gaccione, Frank Abate, Carol Marsiglio, Michelle Simmons and Susan Eldridge.
As far as those powerhouses, they are Ashley DeLauro and Amanda DeNardo, of Westerly, founders of the "High Value Woman Movement," who are planning an event in November designed to "provide women with the knowledge, tools, and loving energy to become lighter, freer, and empowered to level up." Says Ashley, owner of the health coaching business SoulFITSisters her collaboration with Amanda is about two women "coming together" to live out their calling to support women with their "in-person, unique, luxurious, and inspiring conference-style events." Ashley is married to WHS grad Nick DeLauro, and is the mom to Sonny, who just turned a year (and is the daughter-in-law of my pal, Amy DeLauro!) The event takes place at the The Malted Barley on Nov. 13. There is a fee, so visit soulfitsisters.com/ for more information! Rock on soul sisters!
Now to that delicious Ed Sheeran tid bit! What fun to see our friend Melanie Goggin, of Mel's Downtown Creamery fame, get some international press! According to the online mag, "Mashed," Sheeran appeared recently on "Off Menu," "a food podcast hosted by British comedians Ed Gamble and James Acaster (yes, the one from that "Great British Baking Show" meme, per Reddit.)" The premise of the podcast, according to "Mashed, "is to have the guest describe their dream meal and then share any memories evoked by the dishes they choose." Sheeran went on to explain how "he found one such extreme portion in something called the Big Kahuna ice cream challenge," when his friend Taylor Swift "invited him to her home in Rhode Island, very close to Pawcatuck."
"The Big Kahuna is a giant ice cream sundae challenge devised by Mel's Downtown Creamery, an ice cream shop in Pawcatuck, Connecticut," the story continues, "The dish consists of eight scoops of ice cream, a banana, a brownie, whipped cream, four cherries, and seven other toppings — which guests have to finish alone in order to win a prize. Sheeran did succeed in completing the challenge. However, he took 33 minutes, meaning he did not break any records. Still, he walked away from the experience with quite the story.
"Of course, she had to take him to Mel's Downtown Creamery, a local institution, for a Big Kahuna, which Sheeran was down to give a go. When he got about halfway through the sundae, 20 to 30 young girls appeared — because it's Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift — and joined Swift and Sheeran's younger brother in encouraging the artist through far more than the maximum daily amount of dairy." Read the whole story here: https://www.mashed.com/639899/ed-sheeran-shared-this-hilarious-taylor-swift-ice-cream-challenge-story/?utm_campaign=clip.
Well dear readers, thank you for getting vaccinated and doing your part to protect your family, friends and community! We have now seen the difference it can make! Until next time, be kind, and ciao bella!
