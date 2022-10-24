Greetings dear friends, and loyal readers and welcome back for an other October visit here on the Front Porch where the sun rose at 7:09 a.m., will set at 5:53 p.m., and where we are counting our blessings once again, grateful to live in such a beautiful part of the world where people are (for the most part) friendly, caring, kind and generous — especially when it comes to our friends in need. Such is the case for the family of the late Chris DiPaola, our "local Radio guy" who left us last week, far too soon. Not only did Chris' colleagues (good work DJ Gadget) from WBLQ hold a radio-thon last week, but donations are continuing to pour in to the "Chris DiPaola Memorial" account. You too, can contribute —if the spirit moves you — by stopping by the offices of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce.
Music lovers and friends of the late Aymeric Dupré la Tour may want to stop by the United Church of Stonington next Sunday at 5 p.m. when 16 distinguished musicians will share their talents at a free concert to celebrate the memory of their friend and colleague.
It's now time to think about Teddy Bears and the arrival of some beautiful new babies. When I popped into the wonderful Woodmansee's on the Square (how lucky are we to have such a lovely shop right in our downtown) for a catch up with the fabulous owner Maria Lenihan and her wonderful helper, Gina Lynch, I learned the happy baby news! Maria is a first time grandmother. Baby Grayson Thomas Lenihan, the first child for Hannah (DeSarro) and Samuel Lenihan of Westerly, was born on Sept. 20, 2022, at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London. Maria, who was still walking on air, said received the news that she and her husband, Rusty, were brand new grandparents soon after she saw the double rainbow appear in the skies over Westerly. Grayson's maternal grandparents are Karla and Roger Desarro of Westerly. Congratulations to all and welcome to the world, Grayson!
As if that wasn't wonderful and happy news enough, I then learned that Gina's granddaughter, baby Maeve, the daughter of Michaela and Andrew Lynch, (and granddaughter too, of Gina's husband, Mike, of course!) although just a few months old, was the flower girl at a recent family wedding. To add to the joy, it was the wedding of Victoria "Tori" Dean and Philip Lynch. Tori, is the daughter of Thomas and Lorri Urso Dean (the extraordinary woman behind the Angel of Hope Memorial Garden at The Westerly Hospital and longtime, much-loved Westerly school teacher) and Philip is one of Gina and Mike's six children. I understand the wedding was magical and that the couple's happiness touched everyone at the wedding. Isn't just what the world needs now, love sweet love? Best wishes to the newlyweds and a belated welcome to the world, Miss Maeve!
Speaking of weddings, continued best wishes to Grace Guillotte and Ben Leadbetter who were finally able to celebrate their marriage with friends and family in attendance. Due to COVID restrictions, Grace and Ben were married Oct. 10, 2020 with just their immediate family in attendance. But a few weeks ago, they at last celebrated their marriage with extended family and close friends at South County Flowers in Charlestown, with Margaret Lenihan Steele officiating. Grace is the daughter of Margaret and David Guillotte of South Kingstown and Ben is the son of Dr. Allen and Barbara Leadbetter of Westerly.
Well dear readers, until next time, stay safe, be kind — remember to send us photos and fun news tips — and ciao bella!
