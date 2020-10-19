Greetings dear readers and beloved friends, and welcome back for a late October visit here on the Front Porch where we are preparing to carve scary faces on our big, orange pumpkins. Which reminds me — our friends at the Yellow Farmhouse Education Center in Stonington have lots going on for little goblins these days.
There's the Dandelion Club, which gives members unlimited access to all fall programming for children (including virtual cooking classes for budding foodies) and the upcoming "socially-distant, outdoor Halloween event. Laura Jackson, the farmhouse's director of outreach, tells me that "Costumes, Cookies & Crafts" is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31, from 1 to 3 p.m. Children can come to the farm in their costumes (for a small fee) for Halloween-themed crafts, story time, and a spider-themed "Farm Walk." The Stone Acres Farmstand will be also selling Halloween cookies and cider. Boo!
It seems like October is the new June as far as weddings are concerned! Felicitations to the lovely Sara Urso, who married her sweetheart Nathan DeGour last week in Carlsbad, California, at the home of the groom (with her little doggy sitting on her train.) Sara, a Westerly High School grad who worked at Junk & Java during high school where she became a much-loved barista, is the daughter of Lori Urso (the fabulously talented former Westerly Town Councilor who is married to musician Marty Richards) and Westerly native Mark Urso.
Congratulations to former R.I. resident Nehassaiu deGannes for being shortlisted as a finalist in the world famous Montreal International Poetry Prize Competition. Nehassaiu, a New York-based actress and poet, Brown graduate, Trinity Rep Graduate Acting Programme alum and former member of Trinity Rep's acting company, has appeared Off Broadway; at Canada's Stratford Festival; Shakespeare and Company; Cleveland Playhouse and Studio Theatre of D.C., is also the creator of "Door of No Return," an original one-woman show, in which she performs the roles of more than a dozen Rhode Islanders, and pays homage to the Wamsley family. The Wamsleys, a Wampanoag family wrongfully indentured for five generations, were 17th Century residents of southern Rhode Island. Members of the family included Maroca, enslaved by Pastor MacSparran and Queen Ninigret, last in the line of the Royal Narragansett Family.
Bravo and congratulations also to Andrew Burnap, a URI and Chorus of Westerly alum who was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actor his portrayal of “The Inheritance,” Matthew Lopez’s two-part, six-hour epic play. Burnap, who grew up in South Kingstown, originated the role of Toby Darling, a young actor developing a best-seller for the stage. Burnap earned the part after appearing in Lopez’s “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” during which he impressed the playwright. According to a 2018 New York Times profile, Lopez called Burnap "one of the most exciting young actors I’d ever encountered." A former treble and longtime "Twelfth Night" actor, Burnap often credits the chorus and Twelfth Night in particular as starting his arts and theater bug," said Chorus Executive Director Ryan Saunders in an email while announcing the good news.
And while we're offering up our congratulations, bravo and well done to Coast at Ocean House and The Restaurant at the Weekapaug Inn, for winning awards from "Wine Spectator" mag, which honors the world’s best restaurants for their wine selections. Rhode Island has a total of 18 restaurants on the 2020 Restaurant Wine List Awards list, including Perry Raso's Matunuck Oyster Bar, The Dining Room at Castle Hill and The Coast Guard House.
Until next time, dear readers, stay safe, mask up and ciao bella!
