Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for a mid October visit visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose this morning at 7:03 and will set at 6:01 p.m., and where we are busy celebrating the arrival of a beautiful new bambino, applauding the Big Apple performance of a local celebrity, marveling at a certain someone's trip to space and watching a video from a Wisconsin TV station about one of our favorite local priests.
Let's begin with a warm welcome to baby Caroline Ryder Coon, the brand new daughter of Renee and Jared Coon, of Pawcatuck, who arrived on Oct. 11 at South County Hospital. Caroline's dad, Jared, is a Westerly High grad who owns and operates Westerly CrossFit, a weightlifting legend who has broken many world records for his hard work, and was recently named the best lifter in the 40-44 age group during the masters Pan Am virtual weightlifting event in Orlando, Florida. Baby Caroline's grandparents are Denise and Michael Lenihan, of Stonington, and Joan and Bruce Coon, of Bradford. Welcome to the world, sweet Caroline!
Speaking of sweet Caroline, how about them Red Sox?
And now to our celebrity, Westerly's own Angela Bacari, who made a rare appearance last week at famed NYC nightclub, Don't Tell Mama, with her "One Night Only" show that, according to a review in Broadway World, "felt very much like the old days of café society when Broadway stars would turn up after their shows to catch a supper club headliner."
"There are certain events in the cabaret world that bring the entire community together because they just feel very special," according to the review. "One of those events happened last night "
The show, "literally star-studded, with many luminaries of the NY cabaret world in attendance," according to reviewer Ricky Pope, was made all the more special because it was a family affair, directed by Angela's grandson, cabaret performer Nicolas King, and including a duet with her daughter, Lisa Ferraro.
"Angela Bacari is 78 years young. But nothing in either her appearance or performance belies that fact," Pope said. "The woman has pipes and she knows how to use them. She is a jazz stylist who can rank with some of the greats ... belt to the rafters while also capable of very tender passages. She has an amazingly supple technique, which explains why she is so in demand as a vocal coach to the stars, counting Liza Minnelli, Marisa Berenson, Deana Martin, and Billy Gilman among her protegés." Readers can find the entire review here:
broadwayworld.com/cabaret/article/BWW-Review-Angela-Bacari-Brings-Some-Real-Razzle-Dazzle-to-ONE-NIGHT-ONLY-at-Dont-Tell-Mama-20211013
And now, that video about that priest! Readers may remember a few weeks back when we shared a little story and a photo about Fr. Ray Suriani, pastor emeritus at St. Pius X Church on Elm Street and lifelong Green Bay Packers fan who was given a pair of tickets to see the Packers play the Steelers at Lambeau Field by his friends (a surprise spearheaded by Pastor Mike Najim) after he completed his final radiation treatment for prostate cancer. Well, it turns out that a local Green Bay TV station, WLUK, picked up the story, and produced their own segment on Fr. Ray and his trip to Wisconsin.
"Through it all, the retired Catholic priest's faith guided him, according to the story that ends with these touching words from the good padre: "It's nice to be loved."
See the story here: fox11online.com/news/local/priest-who-beat-cancer-battles-parkinsons-travels-to-lambeau-field-for-packers-game.
Now, about that trip to space! I think just about everyone on earth must have watched William Shatner's emotional interview upon his return from the edge of space last week inside Blue Origin. The interview reminded me of my own interview with Shatner, aka the great Capt. Kirk, a few years back when he was was performing at Foxwoods in his show, "Shatner's World; We Just Live in it." Thanks to my colleague, Maggie Anderson, who located the story in our archives, I re-read the story about the three-time Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award winner who piloted the spaceship Enterprise and co-wrote a book about his longtime Star Trek buddy, Leonard Nimoy, among other things, and was reminded of how kind, funny and genuine he was.
His show, he told me, was "a show about joy ... about saying 'Yes' to life, to love and to passion."
"It's filled with tears, it's filled with laughter and it's filled with entertainment," he said at the time, adding that as much work and energy the show required, especially for a man who was then in his late 80s, he welcomed it.
"If you stop," he told me, "you might find out you don't want to start again."
Well, dear readers, that's it from the Front Porch, please come back next week and I'll share a little news about some inspiring Westerly High School graduates who were honored Friday night at the The Westerly High Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Until then, remember please, get vaccinated if you are able, as the life you save may be your own (or your mother's or father's or children's). Stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.