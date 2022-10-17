Greetings dear friends, and loyal readers and welcome back for an other October visit here on the Front Porch where the sun rose at 7:01 a.m., will set at 6:03 p.m., and where we're all still reeling from the news about our friend Chris DiPaola.
Like most of you, I imagine, I am still thinking about our beloved "local radio guy," "the Voice of Westerly" — who was everywhere all the time — and wondering how on earth the void he's left will ever be filled. I do think Chris would be proud of Brian "The Hammer" Sullivan, Ken Collins, Betty-Jo Cugini and Loren Kleinkuf for keeping things up and running at the station these last few days, and it was comforting to see the team from the "Sal, Doc, Fed and Andrew" show file in to the WBLQ headquarters Saturday morning.
It's another tribute to Chris that he's united us all in our time of sorrow. I guess we can take comfort in the fact that we're all in this together. Let's all continue to send our prayers and support to Laina, Haidan, Stevie, Nadine, Tom, Adrian, Jaime, Tristan, Sadie and the entire DiPaola-Champlin clan.
Meanwhile, if you'd like to make a contribution to Chris's family, "The Chris DiPaola Memorial Account" has been established at Washington Trust Company and checks can be dropped off at WBLQ or the offices of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce. A memorial service is in the planning stages so stay tuned to the Sun for details.
As I ponder how best to move forward, let's travel back a bit — although it seems a lifetime ago since last I wrote to you, before our world was shattered since last I wrote. But since I promised I'd share news of a few well-attended local events that took place earlier this month, let's begin with the Starry Nights Fundraiser which was held at the United Theatre, on Oct. 8. Chris, as most people know, was a huge supporter of the chamber and as President Lisa Konicki said, he was incredibly devoted chamber board member, a 2020 Key Award Winner, and an outspoken community advocate. Therefore, it's fitting that when the Starry Nights event — a two-town, star-themed holiday extravaganza scheduled to take place in December in both Wilcox Park and Donahue Park — is up and running, there will be a memorial area where stars can be dedicated to loved ones who have passed called "The Infinity Exhibit."
The Starry Nights fundraising event, which looked extraordinary from the photos and live video (thank you Maria DiMaggio), was full of stars and star power. With Maria Pucci and Lisa K leading the charge, the event is destined to shine brightly. In Wilcox Park, plans call for a giant archway of stars at the esplanade entrance, thousands of twinkling star lights dangling from trees throughout the park, a 40-foot long, 15-foot high " Star Tunnel," a 20-foot "Starry Lights Tree," and a giant star sculpture installed in the pond to be called "Star Island."
At Donahue Park, the gazebo will be transformed into a beautifully lit area with crafts created by Stonington Public School students, with a 9-foot illuminated "Star Station," twinkling star lights dangling from trees, a "Wall of Wishes," on the fence along the river, and a space for Stonington children to share their artwork and make wishes for the future. More on this magic-sounding event as it develops!
And then there was the Dante Society's annual Anna Turrisi food demonstration, that was held in memory of another beloved community member, Angie Smith. The dinner was whipped up by Jamie Finkelstein and his students from Westerly High School's Culinary Department — including a young man named Jessie who prepared the sample dish while teacher Tom Albamonti ran the camera for the big screen. The Cally Club was packed with friends old and new — many members of Angie's family were present, including her daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Mitch Levcowich with their daughter and son-in-law, Katie and Andrew Mikkelsen and their son, Oliver and her sister-in-law, Mary Levcowich; Johnny Ventilato, Bonnie Pizza, Jean Stenhouse, Evie and Steve Cofone, Carol Potter with her niece, Cindy Potter Cappizano, and Dan "The Doc" Gaccione who kept the audience entertained during the auction with his wit and humor. A few days later, I got a message from The Doc reminding us to watch Stanley Tucci's "Searching for Italy" program on CNN. Tucci, who "indulges his passion for Italian cooking as he explores the stories and people behind the world’s most popular cuisine," on his show, made a special visit to Calabria last week, the region where his grandparents were born, and where many Westerly folks have roots.
We're hearing good reports about High Hope, the newest bar/restaurant in downtown Westerly which serves "food using ingredients from local farms, fishermen and all the bounty that Rhode Island has to offer," and "combines a modern philosophy of cooking and creativity with the romantic notion of the classic New England tavern," according to its website. Welcome and good luck, we have high hopes for sure!
Well dear readers, until next time, please keep Chris' family in your thoughts, be kind, and ciao bella!
