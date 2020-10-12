Greetings dear friends and gentle readers and welcome back to the Front Porch for a holiday visit where we're celebrating the bounty of this gorgeous season and all the people who live on this land. Have you noticed all the stunning autumn displays artfully displayed throughout our neighborhoods? How about snapping some photos and sending them my way so we can share with everyone here on the Front Porch and spread the beauty and joy?
Speaking of spreading joy, here's some good news from the Commonwealth of Virginia where former Westerly Schools Superintendent Scott Kizner and his amazing wife Lori have become first time grandparents. So, let's send a Teddy Bear with a blue Bulldogs sweater off to the home of Rachel and Bobby Queen, the brand-new, first-time parents who welcomed their son, Jordan Lucas Queen to the world on Oct. 9. Baby Jordan, who weighed five pounds, eight ounces is also the first nephew for Aunties Corinne and Shannon. Congratulations, Mazel tov and lots of love to all the Kizners!
And here's more happy news: best wishes to our dear, dear friend Dustin Simone who married his sweetheart Nikki Vance at a garden wedding in Westport, Mass. last week. Dustin, a WHS grad who played football for the Bulldogs, was a lifeguard at the "old" Ocean House. Dustin is the son of Diana and Pete Simone of Westerly, and the big brother of Carly, Jared and Max Simone.
Congratulations to our friend Tobias Goodman of Weekapaug who was recently elected new president of the North Stonington Historical Society, and to Richard Seager, the new vice-president. The society held its first meeting of the season Zoom-style last month and sent out its October newsletter soon after. The newsletter, edited by Robin Rice, is an excellent little publication, full of stories and newsy tid-bits, especially in the "North Stonington Notes."
And a big shout out to Phil Barney and Justin and Tika Goff, our friends at Three Islands in Watch Hill for making the most stunning hand-printed Batik face masks, made in Bali and available in an assortment of vibrant prints and colors. Phil and Justin (who are cousins) and Tika have been donating masks to frontline workers in Rhode Island since the pandemic hit and sending proceeds from mask sales back to Bali to support educational initiatives there. Hop down to the store today (99 Bay St.,) to pick up a few for yourself or friends since today is their last day of the season, or visit the website, threeislandslifestyle.com. Fun fact: both Justin (the son of Olga and Lyman Goff,) and Phil (the son of Tina and John Barney) worked at the "old" Ocean House. Make sure to pay a visit to their website which includes their founding story and the reminder to "Live happy, wear happy."
If you are missing live theater and don't mind the big drive to Providence, make it a point to catch a performance of "Fire Flowers and a Time Machine," — "Flores de Fuego y una Máquina del Tiempo," — a bilingual outdoor production directed by Shey Rivera Ríos and featuring performing artists Sussy Santana, Saúl Ramos Espola, Maritza Martell, Becci Davis, April Brown, Lilly E. Manycolors, Laura Lamb Brown-Lavoie, Matt Garza, Gina Rodríguez-Drix, Octavia Chavez-Richmond, Eli Nixon, Janaya Kizzie, and Rachel Hughes. Theatergoers walk from artist to artist (chairs in tow) along the The Woonasquatucket River throughout the grounds of the WaterFire Arts Center and the American Locomotive Company buildings for the production which "puts audiences in touch with ancestors from the past, and our future descendants." Amazing!
Stay well, dear readers, stay strong, stay safe, mask up and ciao bella!
