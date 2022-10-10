Greetings dear friends, and loyal readers and welcome back for a holiday visit here on the Front Porch where the sun rose at 6:54 a.m., will set at 6:14 p.m. and where we're celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day/Columbus Day while catching up on the many wonderful events that have taken place in our neck of the woods over the last few weeks. But first, please join me in extending a warm welcome to the United Theatre's lovely new executive director, Carly Callahan, who is a gem!
It certainly has been a busy stretch, with major events taking place on the beach (did you see the amazing sand sculptures in Misquamicut at Atlantis RIsing?); at the United (the stars were shining brightly for the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce's Starry Nights Fundraiser held at the United Saturday); at the library (Bill Miller's book event was a hit as was opening night of the Stonington Plein Air Painters exhibit in the Hoxie Gallery across the hall); at the Cally Club (the Dante Society's Anna Turrisi dinner in honor of our beloved Angie Smith was packed with friendly folks — more next week!); at Ocean House (Marion Markham's cabaret was stunning and it's always a treat to see Al Copley!) in Mystic (for on the first ever Folkways festival) and at Newtown Swamp (where, at long last, the Cottrell Bridge was officially reopened).
But let's travel back a bit to the Westerly Track and Athletic Club's much awaited "Runner's Reunion," at the Malted Barley where club pillars like Tom and Sheilia Beattie, Ida and Bob Benson and Clem McGrath gathered with other athletes. Although we missed the celebration, a few club mainstays promised to share news of the reunion, including former Sun correspondent Nick Bottone, who praised his "longtime pal and running colleague" Jimmy Hirst, for assembling the "star studded" guest list which included Boston Marathon winners Amby Burfoot (1968) and Geoff Smith (1984 and '85); Providence Downtown 5K Road Race cofounder Charlie Breagy; longtime race director and ultra runner, Gerry Beagan; ultra runner George Gardiner of Hope Valley; Scott Mason, a top runner-race organizer and photographer for New England Runner Magazine; Tim Smith of the famed Mohegan Striders Running Club and "our local star former nationally ranked masters runner, Larry Hirsch."
Nick (who was also presented with an award) said Lifetime Achievement Awards were given to Steve Schonning of Schonning Insurance fame (Polly Chorlton's other half) who stands as the longest tenured president of the club at 23 years, and — in a surprise, turning of the tables — Jimmy Hirst for his decades "serving the running public." Larry (one of our all time Front Porch favorites) also noted the presence of Tommy Chin’s son, John, "a 100 race miler at 64!" Also in attendance were the wonderful Kathy and Jimmy Crowley, who we bumped into a few nights later at the Friends of the Westerly Library's 50th Anniversary Gala at the United Theatre, another splendid success for the Friends.
The Friends' event, which saw the The United's black box theater transformed into a marvelously enchanted space (nice job Judy Toscano and happy birthday!) was filled with happy folks enjoying the festivities. We saw Lou Toscano, Tammy and Mike Ober, Monica Brennan and her fiancée, Jackson Galindee, chamber of commerce prez Lisa Konicki (looking glamorous as always) with Tom Fabian, and the absolute belle of the ball, Reeves Scarlett Bright, the not-quite four-month old granddaughter of Friends' president, Peg Bright (who was accompanied by her mom, Larisa.) Peg, meanwhile, was stunning in her Mrs. Robinson disguise!
Congratulations to our friends at Weekapaug Inn and Ocean House for earning accolades in the 2022 Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards. The Inn was named number one spot out of all hotels in the Northeast, and Ocean House one of the top five resorts in the Northeast!
Congratulations also to Westerly Town Councilor Chris Duhamel, a principal at DiPrete Engineering who began his term as president of the National Council of Engineering Examiners and to Chuck Royce who was presented with the Greenwich Historical Society’s David Ogilvy Preservation Award recently "for his dedication to historic preservation and revitalization" at the society’s annual meeting. Society Trustee Peter Malkin highlighted "Chuck and Deborah Royce's generosity and success in the restoration of historic properties and community revitalization" which include Ocean House, Weekapaug Inn, The Colonel Pendleton House at Avondale Farm Deer Mountain Inn in the Catskill village of Tannersville, N.Y., the Avon Theater in Stamford, (one of the Royces’ first renovation projects which was instrumental in the revitalization of downtown Stamford) and the United Theatre.
Oh my goodness, we've come to an end, so please come back next week for more about the Dante dinner, and the Starry Nights Fundraiser ... the good news is that you still have time to hear music in Mystic and to see sand sculptures at Misquamicut Beach which has been transformed into the mythical city of Atlantis.
Enjoy, dear readers, and until next time, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
