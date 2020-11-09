Greetings dear readers and gentle friends and welcome back to a November visit here on the Front Porch, where we are enjoying the glorious weather (what a gift!) and still talking about new President-elect Joseph R. Biden, new Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and the earthquake that rattled though the region Sunday morning.
What a surprise! A preliminary 4.0 magnitude earthquake which was felt throughout parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts and in Long Island Sound, according to the United States Geological Survey. How fitting, I suppose, after such an extraordinary week, to end with an enormous shake, rattle and roll.
It was an extraordinary week indeed, one that saw the first woman elected to the second highest office in the land — the first person of color at that who told us, "while I may be the first woman in this office, I won’t be the last." It was also a week that saw Rhode Islanders vote to drop the words "Providence Plantations" from the name of our state ... or as CNN reported, "The smallest state in the nation will no longer have the longest name." But we can still be mighty!
We were sad to learn of the passing of our friend, Bob Brockmann earlier this week and we send deepest condolences to his wife, Marilyn, and their family. When I look back to my earliest days in Westerly, I remember meeting a warm and welcoming Bob Brockmann in Wilcox Park at the very first Chorus of Westerly Summer Pops concert I ever attended. It was 37 years ago now, and new to town, I was unsure of what to expect. While I may not remember Bob's exact words, I do remember his kindness and how he made me feel ... welcomed. Soon after, or maybe at the same time, I met his youngest kids, Paul and Susan and Peter, then one-by-one the oldest kids. Ann, who for years was the principal at St. Pius X School, was a best friend of my husband's aunt, the late Patricia DeSantis, so she was also a beloved member of our extended family. Fare thee well, Bob, I am sure you are now the one feeling welcomed.
Happy birthday wishes to Mr. Luke Green, a resident of The Elms who turned 100 years old on Saturday. A WWII Veteran, Luke was honored that morning with a parade of fire trucks and police cars organized by retired Cumberland Hill Fire Chief Rick Susi, the executive director of the Rhode Island Association of Fire Chiefs, along with a group of fellow firefighters, who drove by the Elms waving and honking to Mr. Green, who sat on the the front porch and watched the parade pass by.
Kudos to our Front Porch friend Maris Frey, who is organizing a project called "Reverse Advent Calendars" whereby people fill a box each day in December with a canned good or box of cereal, so by Christmas Eve they has a full box to donate to those in need. "There are so many who are in need and this is such a simple thing," Maris wrote. "I am going to do this, share it with everyone I know and hope that we can all make a difference in our communities, wherever they are #weareallinthistogether#makeadifference." Maris' idea has been such among her friends that before long, someone contacted Russ Partridge at the WARM Center, who said since he's seeing increased need in his clients, and donations will indeed make a difference. If the boxes can be organized in one spot, he will send volunteers to pick them up.
Well dear readers, let us please heed the words of Biden, who said, "It's time for America to unite and to heal. We are the United States of America, and there's nothing we can't do if we do it together."
Until next time, mask up, stay safe, keep your social groups small and ciao bella!
