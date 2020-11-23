Greetings dear readers and gentle friends and welcome back for our Thanksgiving visit, which — topsy-turvy and upside down as it may be — is still a time to be thankful; still a time to pause and express our gratitude for the wonderful people, places and things in our lives. God knows that despite the mess we're in, there are many, many people deserving of our thanks. Let me begin with my thanks to you, dear readers. I'd like to thank each and everyone one of you reading these words for continuing to support your local newspaper. I'd like to thank my colleagues, too, and our editor, Corey Fyke, who commended his tiny staff recently, with words of comfort and advice (such things go a long, long way!)
I'm thankful for Zoom and FaceTime which will make it possible for us to see our children and grandchildren this Thanksgiving!
A little far afield perhaps, but I'm also thankful for Derek Jeter, the CEO of the Miami Marlins who hired Kim Ng as Marlins general manager recently, making her the first female GM of an all-male sports team. How cool is that?
I'm thankful also for all the thoughtful folks who have already decorated their homes and yards for the holidays! How uplifting it is to see the warm and twinkling lights, especially now that darkness descends so early.
I'm thankful for wonderful people like Westerly's Wendy Hyde, who is working so diligently to get the word out about the "Virtual Auction" and "Virtual Marketplace" set to debut this week to support Christ Church. Visit christchurchwesterly.org to bid on items like sailboat cruises, flight to Block Island, Jazz Brunch at Ocean House, "and lots more." Speaking of Christ Church, I am thankful for Fr. Sunil Chandy, who invited me to be a guest on his "Food for Thought" program last week!
I'm thankful that wedding bells are still finding a way to ring! Best wishes to Ben Leadbetter and Grace Guillotte, who were married at the lovely South County Flower Farm on Oct. 10. Ben, the son of Dr. Allen and Barbara Leadbetter, of Westerly, and Grace, daughter of Margaret and Dave Guillotte, of Mansfield Mass., plan to live in Providence.
I'm always thankful for good music, good books and good writing and for the artists who create good stories and songs. Let's take a minute to salute — and thank — some of this week's top dogs:
- Congratulations to Joe Wojtas, of Stonington, who covers Westerly-Stonington for The Day newspaper. The Day, as a result of Joe's dogged pursuit of the truth, received the New England First Amendment Award, at the New England Newspaper & Press Association's virtual fall conference last week. The award, shared this year with the Concord Monitor, recognizes a New England newspaper for its "exceptional work in upholding the First Amendment and educating the public about it."
- Congratulations also to Front Porch friend Betty Cotter, whose novel "Moonshine Swamp," set in Tug Hollow the 1930s, was selected for the inaugural issue of "Novel Slices."
- Brava and congrats to the amazing C. S. E. Cooney, whose poetry is included in a "Beyond Earth's Edge: The Poetry of Spaceflight," from The University of Arizona Press, along with the poetry of May Swenson, Allen Ginsberg, William Carlos Williams, Pablo Neruda, Anne Sexton, Ray Bradbury, John Updike, Maya Angelou, Diane Ackerman, and Will Alexander.
- Congrats and best of luck to Westerly native Alex Berardo, who is writing a book on the importance of the Westerly Train Station to local residents, and therefore seeking personal stories/memories from readers, which will appear in the book’s epilogue. (Send all railroad-related memories/old photos to: westerlyrailroadbook@gmail.com.)
- And congrats a round of applause for our pal Glenn Thomas Kendzia, who just released a gorgeous new song, "Hail Mary's" which you can learn more about Thursday in the Sun's Guide section.
Finally, I'm thankful for our friend Christine Dunn "Nana" Davidson, the former principal at State Street School, who shared a beautiful essay written for a college admission application by her granddaughter, Nicole, which describes the enormous influence her "Nana" had on her life. From Nana's "meaningful" gift of piano lessons, ("I had no idea that she wanted to exercise my brain to help me with math,") to library trips for the summer reading program ("My Nana would encourage me to do things on my own even if I might have been scared. She nudged me to go up to the desk to take out books on my own with my own library card. Now I see that she was helping me to build confidence and independence,") to the days at church preparing and serving food for those in need ("It took us hours, with preparation, cooking, and then the serving ... we loved to see people so grateful and appreciative for a meal; that was so heartwarming and humbling. This made me see how many people in the world need help, and how we can all do our part. Cooking has taught me math and science skills, how to make healthy choices, and has helped me to understand different cultures and flavors,") the essay is a touching reminder of the enormous influence we have on children. Chris said she wanted to share Nicole's words so people would remember to "tell the ones you love you love them and tell them why!" Words to live by this week for sure.
Happy Thanksgiving dear readers, remember to mask up, wash your hands, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
