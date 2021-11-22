Greetings dear friends and gentle readers and welcome back for a late November visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose this morning at 6:43 and will set at 4:22 p.m. and where we're getting ready to go over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house for another Thanksgiving Day celebration. Well, some football fans will be actually be driving over the river and heading to Sal Augeri Field on Thursday for the annual Turkey Day game!
Yes, it's Thanksgiving week, and time for us to count our blessings and give thanks for our good fortune, good health, and for all for the beautiful family members and friends in our lives. And so, dear readers, let me begin with a big, heartfelt thanks to each of you reading these words. Without you and without your loyalty, after all, where would we be? So, yes, I am deeply thankful for our Sun readers and subscribers, and for those of you who understand the importance of newspapers and continue to support our existence. I am also thankful for the teachers and preachers and politicians who speak the truth, for the kindness of strangers and friends, for all the folks who are vaccinated against COVID-19, and for those of you who continue to show respect and care for the rest of us by wearing masks when appropriate. I am extra thankful that we've survived this last crazy year.
Now, on to the music department! We may be talking more about Adele this week than our Watch Hill friend, Taylor Swift, but I couldn't resist sharing this fun tidbit. Many readers will remember Andrew Burnap, the actor from South Kingstown who spent years singing with the Chorus of Westerly and who recently won a Tony Award for "Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play," for his Broadway debut in the role of Toby Darling in Matthew Lopez' "The Inheritance." But did you know Andrew is also a friend of the actor Jake Gyllenhaal? I am sure that most Swifties already knew this fact, but I did not! So, it was with amusement that I read that Andrew took to Twitter last week to comment on the red scarf that Taylor sang about in her 10-minute "All Too Well." "And I, left my scarf there at your sister’s house / And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now," Taylor sings at the beginning of the song. As Swifties might agree, Taylor seems to be singing about her ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal in the song, which was originally released in 2012.
So, what exactly did Andrew Burnap tweet? "this is gonna sound crazy and you will definitely think i’m kidding but i’m not – i think i am in possession of that scarf," he wrote.
Maybe Andrew will let his pals Andrew Howell and Ryan Saunders at the chorus in on the truth of the Tweet? Does he really have the scarf? Stay tuned!
Since it's Thanksgiving week and the time to think about delicious food, let's offer our congratulations to some of those makers and bakers of delicious food in our area. Congrats to chef James Wayman, baker David Vacca and all the staff at Nana's Bakery & Pizza in Mystic who just received a top national honor by being named as one of Esquire mag's "Best New Restaurants in America, 2021."
"The doughnuts taste like melting cumulus clouds," the magazine writes. "The New England pizza, strewn with clams and bacon, tastes like clam chowder if it spent a few months in Italy and had an epiphany in Naples. The menu at Nana’s is full of stuff you see all over Connecticut, but everything rises to a higher level thanks to deep fermentation and the careful hands of baker David Vacca and chef James Wayman, one of the unsung pioneers in American cooking."
Stay tuned for more exciting news about Wayman and his adventures!
Congrats also to the folks at The Coastal Gourmet Group, which now owns five Mystic Market locations across Connecticut as they opened their newest retail location on the Great Cedar concourse in the Great Cedar Hotel last week. Said Charles Spathakis, president and founder of Mystic Market Kitchen & Eatery, "We are thrilled to open our fifth Mystic Market location at Foxwoods – a premier destination in Southern Connecticut ... since establishing our brand in 1993, the heart of Mystic Market’s food philosophy has always been fresh, local and seasonal ingredients – and we’re excited to introduce our specialties to all those that visit Foxwoods."
Well dear readers, I wish you a very happy Thanksgiving, and hopes that you get to give thanks with the people who mean the most to you. A little note, I will be taking a few days off for Thanksgiving, so there will be no Front Porch Chatter next week, but until next time, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
