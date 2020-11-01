Greetings dear readers and kind friends and welcome back to the Front Porch for our first visit of November 2020 on this day set aside to honor friends and family members who have left this "sweet old world," as American roots musician Lucinda Williams once called our weary planet. Welcome back to the Front Porch in these days following the big blue moon, Halloween, All Souls Day, All Saints Day and the end of Daylight Saving Time, where we are feeling philosophical on the day before what many political observers are calling the most significant election of our lifetime.
Please remember to vote tomorrow! Our hopes are high here on the Front Porch that we will soon see a return to civility and kindness, unity, truth, hope, good health, love and genuine caring for others. Our hopes are high that our divided country can soon begin the process of healing.
Speaking of Halloween, trick-or-treating may have been different this year, but little ones still managed to safely and wisely make their way through neighborhoods to gather lollipops and peanut butter cups. Take for instance lovely Isabelle Mattessino, the most adorable unicorn princess I've ever laid eyes upon, who made her way up the street wearing a lavender mask, fur cape and sparkly crown, while carrying a purple bucket and magic wand. Please send photos of your favorite costumed trick-or-treaters and we'll share them here on the Front Porch! I am also conducting a post-Halloween poll and would love to hear from you. What was the most popular Halloween candy this year?
And here's an uplifting update from Rona Mann, president of the Rotary Club of Westerly: "It looks like Ryder will ride!" Rona reported. Ryder is the little Bradford boy with spina bifida who is in need of an expensive adaptive mobility wheelchair lift. Rona, who helped lead a daylong WBLQ radiothon (along with her husband, Dave and radio station owner, Chris DiPaola) to raise funds for the lift, said "we're well over $10,000, and the family just got a grant from the Shriner's which should make up the difference ... the greater Westerly-Pawcatuck community is fantastic ... and the response was nothing short of incredible." Yay!
Book lovers should be interested to learn that Westerly native Joe Luzzi, a professor of Comparative Literature and faculty member in Italian Studies at Bard College, and the son of Yolanda Luzzi and the late Pasquale Luzzi, has an online book club, which is open to everyone. "It's a community of readers devoted to exploring some of the best books ever written," Joe told me in an email. "We had a wonderful discussion of 'The Great Gatsby' in October and are all looking forward to delving into Elena Ferrante’s new novel 'The Lying Life of Adults' next month. It’s inspiring to see so many people, from so many different parts of the world, come on board — we are already at over 100 members in 3 countries and counting, a truly international community of passionate readers! And yes, Westerly is of course represented in our club membership." To learn more, visit josephluzzi.com/virtual-book-club/.
What fun to see Sofia Warren's clever cartoon in this week's New Yorker mag. Sofia, who is also an animator, has been a cartoonist for the magazine since 2017. The daughter of Ana Flores and Gabe Warren of Wood River Junction and sister of poet Noah Warren, Sophia attended Chariho public schools.
Well, dear friends, remember to vote, mask up, keep a safe distance from your fellow citizens and ciao bella.
