Greetings dear readers and gentle friends and welcome back for another November visit here on the Front Porch, where we are a little late with our Veterans Day messages but we send them with hearts full of gratitude and appreciation nonetheless. As the daughter and mother of U.S. Marines, I feel especially proud and ever grateful for the dedication and service of the brave women and men who protect us and keep us safe. Thank you, faithful vets. Semper Fi.
Well, dear readers, what a roller coaster it's been these last few weeks! We've been through so many ups and downs and experienced so many wins and losses ... and while it seems we may well be divided on many issues, let's take a moment to honor a man who managed to unite millions of us every weekday evening: Alex Trebek. As fans are sadly aware, Trebek, the longtime host of the quiz show, "Jeopardy" (37 years), died last week, but left us with a gift — enough pre-recorded episodes of the show to last through Christmas Day. He left me with an even greater gift — the realization that if we try hard enough, we can find common ground and begin to rebuild.
Now, how here is some happy Teddy Bear news to share with you, dear readers: welcome to the world Jett Janikis, the baby daughter of Adam and Ashley Neuhauser Janikis, who was born in Chicago on Aug. 5. Baby Jett is not only a darling little angel and beyond adorable (you'll see in the photos we'll share next week) but she has bestowed new titles on much-loved Westerly baby doc Andy Neuhauser and his wife, Fran: first time grandparents. "Pop" said he and "ma" are loving their new roles and that the little family is doing well. Jett has also bestowed a new title on Ashley's only sister, who has become Auntie Nicole. Love and congrats to all!
Happy 90th birthday to our Front Porch friend Amanda "Denny" Quattromani, who was celebrated Sunday with a drive-by birthday parade when friends, family members and neighbors drove by her house honking and waving and singing "Happy Birthday to you!" As her darling daughter Bonnie Pizza put it, "something different and fun" in these trying days of COVID-19.
Congratulations to Front Porch friend Stacey Jackson, who has joined Westerly Library and Wilcox Park as the association's new director of development. Stacey, who is married to Alex Nunes, South County reporter for the Public's Radio, starts her new role today. Best of luck Stacey!
Speaking of the Public's Radio, best wishes to longtime political analyst Scott MacKay, who announced his retirement on Facebook last week after a 44-year career in news biz. We'll miss you for sure, Scott. And best wishes also to Providence Journal executive editor Alan Rosenberg, who is stepping down after nearly 43 years at the PROJO.
A fond farewell also to our Weekapaug Cove neighbors, Becky and Bob Kintz, who packed up their charming little A-frame and moved to Kansas City, Missouri, last month. Best of luck to you, Becky and Bob!
If you're looking for our wonderful friends from Literacy Volunteers of Washington County, you'll find them on 7 Elm St. on the bottom floor of Christ Church where the immensely talented Mary Carol Kendzia is overseeing Zoom conversation classes. Have a visit at literacywashingtoncounty.org/lvwc-covid-19.
Meanwhile, our friends at Ocean House have made headlines once again. An article in the Nov. 4 edition of the Boston Globe, by correspondent Julie Tremaine, describes "The Fondue Village ... an outdoor dining experience that takes place inside vintage ski gondolas, one party per structure, on the lawn next to the hotel," under a headline that reads; "The ultimate gooey splurge: Eating in a retro ski gondola at a luxury R.I. hotel this winter; Ocean House’s Fondue Village is a socially-distant taste of the Alps." Yodel-ay-hee-hoo!
Until next time, dear friends, mask up, make sure not to exchange air with anyone outside of your pods and ciao bella!
