Greetings dear friends and gentle readers and welcome back for a mid-November visit here on the Front Porch where the sun rose this morning at 6:36 a.m. and will set at 4:27 p.m. and where the holiday season is officially upon us. Thanksgiving is just 10 days away which means Christmas is 35 days away which means it's perfectly fine to let the spirit of the season wash over you and fill you with the kindness, generosity and good cheer which make this time of year so special ... if we allow it to. As my beautiful and wise daughter-in-law Jenni (mother of my three youngest grandsons; Teddy, Louis and Henry, and my beautiful new granddaughter, Mariana,) said one day last week as she decorated her cozy, welcoming home with gnomes, glittering lights, embroidered stockings, Santas, snow globes, reindeer and polar bears (to the joy of her children,) it's really a rather short period of time we have to enjoy the boughs of holly and garlands of greenery, so why not begin now!
Speaking of the spirit of the season, if you travel to Providence and catch a performance of Trinity Rep's "A Christmas Carol," directed by Joe Wilson Jr., you'll certainly be touched by the spirit of Christmas (look for a review in Thursday's "Guide" section of the paper,) and you'll have a few fun surprises too! We had an especially fun surprise when we nestled into our seats, then turned around to see our friend Jen Christina seated right behind us. Jen, the daughter of Front Porch faves Nancy and Steve Christina, and mom of WHS senior Bryce Holden, is also the niece of Lou Toscano, the longtime Pine Point School teacher who was president of his 1970 graduating class at Westerly High School and who was a leader (along with Tom Liguori, Mike Ryan, Katie Pendola, Matt Lewiss and Layng Martine,) in establishing the Westerly High School Music Hall of Fame at an induction ceremony held at Westerly's United Theatre last week. I plan to catch up with Lou and Tom to hear all about it and will share more with you too!
Speaking of Westerly High School, as much as I regularly examine my relationship with social media and am consciously trying to limit my time in cyberland, I am so enjoying the Tweets posted by WHS Assistant Principal Donna Sweet that I find myself re-tempted! What fun to read the upbeat, positive news Sweet has been sharing — like Greg Gorman's letter of intent to Bryant baseball and the students who helped create a bus stop for a fellow student with disabilities. Tweet tweet!
Speaking of sweets, how sweet it is that soon we'll have not one but two new donut shops in town. There's a brand new Dunkin' Donuts in Pawcatuck, and one day soon, the Providence-based Knead doughnuts — the gourmet doughnut shop that sells such creations as pumpkin spice cake with toasted pumpkin seeds, peanut butter cup-filled brioche, brown sugar pecan and butternut squash fritters will open soon (although they continue to have unexpected delays and are hesitant to say exactly when) in the space once occupied by Lido Mochetti (Classic Framers) followed by Cameron Cahill and Ani Soroko (Cahill & Co.)
Remember that photo of the Fred Stewart Greene painting we shared a few weeks ago? The painting that was donated to the North Stonington Historical Society by Craig McConnell, nephew and heir of Elizabeth Haddad, a long time supporter of the society, that featured a view of Westerly identified only by the comment on the back which reads, "view of the south prospect of Westerly." Well, I heard from two local folks — Carlene Donnarummo of Pawcatuck and Brian McCormick, also of Pawcatuck, who both guessed similar things. Said McCormick in an email; "As an admirer of Frederick Stewart Greene and local history buff, I was excited to see this post. The viewer/artist is on the banks of the Pawcatuck River (Pawcatuck side) just south of the Broad Street Bridge, down from the present day Bridge Restaurant. The buildings on the right in the near view were part of the Stillman Manufacturing Company Woolen Mills complex, off of Main Street, Westerly. The buildings on the left in the near view were part of the J. Maxon Planing Mill complex, off of Mechanic Street, Pawcatuck. The taller pale (white) building with the squared top in the middle distance is the former Campbell Grain Elevator building (1917) in Pawcatuck." Thank you Carlene and Brian!
A few weeks ago, I mentioned that I attended the the Gold Leaf Reception at the Westerly Library which honored Ellen Madison and Rose Weston, but I forgot to mention how nice it was to bump into Helen Jankoski and her friend, the master bird bander Joe Zbyrowski. Helen, a lover of good music who wrote a sailing column for the Sun for many years, has a wonderful radio program — on WCNI New London, broadcast from Connecticut College — called River Road radio show which runs every other Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.You can listen live by tuning into 90.9 F.M., or streaming live at wcniradio.org. The next show is scheduled for Nov. 26.
Speaking of music, I couldn't end this week without mentioning our favorite local celebrity and her epic performance on Saturday Night Live. Taylor Swift broke a record with her 10-minute rendition of "All Too Well," which ran even longer than "Prince’s fabled eight-minute, three-song medley from an “S.N.L.” appearance in 2014," according to Dave Itzkoff, a culture reporter for The New York Times. The song, from her newly released album of re-recordings, “Red (Taylor’s Version,)” was accompanied by a short film that Swift directed and starred in along with actors Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.
Well dear readers, celebrate the season safely, and remember please, to get vaxxed, keep your social distances, mask up, stay safe, be kind, ho ho ho and ciao bella!
