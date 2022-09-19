Greetings dear friends, and loyal readers and welcome back for our final visit of the summer of 2022 here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 6:32 a.m., will set at 6:50 p.m., and where we are so enjoying these glorious end-of-summer days. The cool nights have been so delightful!
Last week I left you with a little tease about the opening night of "Retrospective," Jillian Barber's extraordinary exhibit at the Westerly Library's Hoxie Gallery. What a show! It's only up through the end of the month (11 days for those of you counting) so make sure to pop in to see Jillian's magical masks and see her lovely tribute to her parents, the late Horace and Kathleen Barber. We had so much fun catching up with Jillian's partner, David, her brother, Adrian, and many of the other wonderful folks in attendance — Donna, Amy and Margaret Celico; Steve Brankert and Beth Colucci; Betsy and Ted Baldwin; Kathy Swain; sisters Pam Young and Stevie Blanchette; and Karen Baker to name a few — reminiscing and sharing news and updates.
As many readers will remember, Jillian was the mask and costume designer for the Chorus of Westerly’s much-loved "Celebration of Twelfth Night" and created many a dragon, unicorns, wild boar, wolf and stag during her tenure. Some of those sacred items are on display at the exhibit, so everyone with a chorus connection, a love of mythical beasts, fairies, kings and queens should hightail it to the library. The tributes to Jillian's mom and dad are especially touching. Jillian's mom, Kathleen, was British and her dad, the late Horace Greenman Barber, was a florist at Monroe's (where Alleyoop the alligator lived) and then at Smith's. Jillian once said in an interview that she used to watch her dad shuck quahogs, then, " ... we'd sit down to eat them and talk." If she could have dinner and a conversation with anyone, she added, she'd choose her dad so she could ask him "all about his life growing up in Westerly, and thank him for making me so aware of nature and of the natural world."
There sure was a lot of activity by the shore over the weekend. There was the FallFest in Misquamicut, of course, with the neon-lit Ferris wheel visible from miles away, and in Weekapaug Saturday, and AmpSurf held an adaptive surf clinic at Fenway Beach, an uplifting event to be sure. AmpSurf is "a unique all-inclusive program created to bring the healing power of the ocean through adaptive surf therapy to folks of all abilities," according to the organizers. The clinic was well-attended and well-staffed by an army of volunteers and was also well-photographed. Thanks to the talents of Donna Byrnes, Tom Boll, Bob McCann, Michael Rodgers, Justin Speegle, Ernest Mattei and Randi Woodrow, we'll share those photos soon. Bravo to the Weekapaug Fire District for sponsoring the event for the second summer in a row.
We scooted up to Providence one day last week to see "The Inheritance," at Trinity Rep and lived out that old Westerly joke about traveling to Providence. Since the play is very long (it runs more than three hours and I'll tell you more about it in my review in the Guide on Thursday) we actually did pack a bag ... and stayed at the Hotel Providence where Westerly native and longtime Pleasant View Inn staff member Tom Anderson (son of our beloved Sun colleague Maggie and her husband David) serves as general manager. What a treat it was to have the car parked for us and not to have to drive home so late at night. And what a luxury to be so pampered! I recommend the hotel highly!
Speaking of Providence, are you ready for "The Amp?" As most of you are most likely aware, The Dunk is no longer. Instead, it has become Amica Mutual Pavilion. And now, the venue where Providence College and the Providence Bruins play their home games, the same venue once called the Providence Civic Center for 20 years, will be called The Amp. Doesn't have the same ring as The Dunk but I suppose we'll get used to it.
In Rhode Island media news, congratulations and farewell to WPRI reporter, anchor and assistant news director Brian Yocono, who has been a fixture on television news in Rhode Island for most of the last decade, according to the Globe's Dan McGowan, who interviewed Yocono recently. Yocono, who is moving home to Maine for a new anchor job, told Dan "Don’t get me wrong, this departure isn’t an easy one. I love Rhode Island and the team at 12 News ... it’s time for a new chapter in my journey." Speaking of the Globe, if you think you have a wicked good Rhode Island accent, the Globe's "The Rhode Island Report" podcast wants to hear from you! The creators are looking for "the state’s most distinct voices for next week’s podcast episode." "If you or someone you know has a characteristic Rhode Island accent (eat your heart out Massachusetts) leave us a voicemail with your name, city, and a sentence that shows you represent the biggest little state in the union at 774-643-2821 or email it to rinews@globe.com," the Globe invites.
Well dear readers, until next time, be safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.