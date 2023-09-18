Greetings dear friends and friendly readers and welcome back for a mid-September visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 6:31 a.m. and will set tonight at 6:52 p.m. as we head into our last week of summer. The first day of fall 2023 arrives with the fall equinox this Saturday, Sept. 23, at 2:50 a.m. So, farewell to another memorable summer with gratitude galore that Hurricane Lee passed us by leaving us with one of the most glorious sunsets of the summer. I was so happy I saw a glimpse of it setting over the Pawcatuck while heading to the Granite Theatre to catch the opening night performance of "Nunsense" (which was a hoot and a half!), and thrilled to see the photo the fabulous Georgia Felber Jones of Olympia Tea Room fame posted on Facebook. (Happy birthday, P.S., dear Georgia!)
Speaking of the Granite (and the many laughs we had Friday night), we were so happy to see (and hear) Boogie Woogie Musician extraordinaire Arthur Migliazza playing prior to the play. Granite regular Jane Mandes, who was in the audience for opening night, made sure to congratulate Arthur for graduating and becoming a bona fide "Doctor of Physical Therapy." Congratulations Arthur!
One more note from the theater: welcome back to Beth and David Jepson! Granite regulars will remember that the Jepsons were at the helm of the theater for many years before they retired to Florida a few years back. Then, like many true New Englanders, realized they prefer life up north and have returned to the region.
There was a good old crowd of "ink-stained wretches" and others Thursday night when Robby Robinson of the Boston Globe and Pam Constable of the Washington Post spoke at the United for a program sponsored by the Literacy Volunteers of Washington County called "Why Newspapers Still Matter at a Time of Hype, Hate & Social Media Dominance." As nostalgic as the talk was at times (oh those years when newspapers were widely read and respected), the discussion about true journalism being one of the "pillars of democracy" remains as vital and timely as ever. Greg Ahern — whose wife, Robin Springborn, serves as president of the literacy group, and whose mother, the late Joyce Schmidt Ahern, was passionate about LVWC and served on the board and in every other capacity for years — moderated the talk which was taped by my pal, Alex Nunes, so it is available. It was good to catch up with Tim and Betty Cotter, Deborah Stewart, Tom Mulligan (a fellow Bostonian and former LA Times/Providence Journal staffer) and Michael and Tricia Barber. Tricia, a longtime (much-loved) nurse at Westerly Hospital (beginning at the Women's Health Center then in emergency, then in the Geri-Psychiatric Unit), said even though she plans to retire next month, she'll stay on for a little "per diem" work, which is reassuring since who can imagine Westerly Hospital without our Trixie Barber?
Speaking of news folks in the news, best of luck to Front Porch favorite Rebecca "Becky" Turco, an award winning TV journalist (who grew up in Westerly and graduated from WHS in 2008), on her new assignment at Boston 25 News. And, congrats (once again) to former Sun staffer Nancy Lavin, who got a nice shout out from WPRI's Ted Nesi in his must-read "Nesi's Notes" a few weeks back when he wrote: "A welcome addition to Rhode Island’s political press corps is Nancy Lavin, a URI graduate who was among the first hires at the new nonprofit news outlet Rhode Island Current. Nancy built a strong reputation during her years at PBN, and she’s been burnishing it in her new job with unique story ideas on a beat that has plenty of competition."
Well, the days of summer may be dwindling down "to a precious" few (thank you Willie Nelson, Kurt Weill and Maxwell Anderson), but as we know, fall in these parts is chock-a-block full of things to do. On Saturday, the Greater Bradford Community Development Association will hold "Bradford Day" at the Bradford Preserve with a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new ADA accessible, paved, walking path, which will be followed by a "Walk-A-Thon" to benefit “Pantry on the Lane."
On Sunday, the Belly Button 5K, an event in memory of Anthony Joseph Gervasini, takes place at the Westerly High School track beginning at 10 a.m. A big thank you to Nancy Saporita, of Westerly, who stopped me one day while I was out for my walk to remind me of the run, walk and stroll to honor the oldest son of Katie and Kevin Gervasini. Nancy, a runner herself, is in training for the New York City Marathon. Or was it Boston? Or both?
How lovely to hear from Marlies and George Parent, members of the Westerly Area Peace and Justice Group, who reminded me that there will be a gathering on Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. on the Westerly Library Plaza "for a time of prayer, reflection and music focused on creating a culture of peace."
Happy anniversary to Celia and Tony Solis, of Misquamicut, who celebrated 40 years of marriage Saturday with family and friends from all over the country at a lovely gathering Saturday at the Andrea. Their friends, Janet and Alan Moon came up from New Orleans, and their children and grandchildren — Ashely and Alexis and their daughter, Artemis; Cara and Dan and their son, Camden; and Ethan and his girlfriend, Andrea — came from all around New England to celebrate. Other guests included the wonderful Koulbanis brothers, Jack and Dick, and the delightful Joanie and Bruce Coon.
Until next week dear readers, happy end of summer and ciao bella!
