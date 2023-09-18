Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming mostly clear late. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.