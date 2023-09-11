Greetings dear friends and friendly readers and welcome back for our first September 2023 visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 6:23 a.m., will set tonight at 7:04, a full 34 minutes later than the last time I checked, which was pre-Labor Day, now that I think about it, and way back in August!
Speaking of Labor Day, wow, what a busy weekend it was, especially for music lovers! From the Next-Up Festival in Wilcox Park to the music at the Feast of the Holy Ghost in Stonington to the Rhythm & Roots Festival in Ninigret Park, the entire region was filled with glorious sound. Bravo to Kevin "Big Lux" Lowther who, for the second year in a row, organized an amazing program filled with talent and designed to connect local musicians and give them a chance to play together in front of an audience ... and what a full and wonderful audience it was! Tyler Seton and Olivia Mortrude, performing as Undercover Cameo, were just plain beautiful and Big Lux was out of this world. Sadly I missed Element 88, the student band from the RI Philharmonic Music School at the United, but I hear they were terrific. The mostly 13- and 14-year-olds (including Westerly's Jake Harwood) just released their first single, "Bluffs," on Spotify/Amazon/Apple Music and will be performing at the upcoming Celebration of Surf Festival scheduled for Sept. 23 at the Misquamicut Drive-In.
I actually got the chance to see the amazing Trombone Shorty (Troy Andrews) and his electric band twice this season, including an unforgettable show at Rhythm & Roots, where we also caught some top notch performances by Dustbowl Revival, New Potato Caboose and the Catnip Junkies, who performed a fun and hilarious version of "Ladybug's Picnic" while marching through the crowds, and at that famous institution known as the Chicken Box on Nantucket, where co-owner Thomas "Packy" Norton treated us like royalty and introduced us to the band members including the extraordinary Pete "Freaky Pete" Murano, who played a mean red guitar! What a show! What talent! I've never seen anyone play the trombone as intensely as Andrews. I love that Shorty has a foundation designed to "preserve and perpetuate the musical heritage New Orleans and inspire the next generation of musicians."
Speaking of Nantucket, we took the Seastreak ferry from New Bedford for the first time and had quite the experience when the return ferry never made it back to the island due to technical difficulties and we ended up on the Steamship Authority Fast Ferry to Hyannis and then on a big yellow school bus to New Bedford! But, back to our arrival on island, and to the first person we saw when we embarked ... none other that former Congressman David Cicilline, the seven-term democrat who is now the president of the Rhode Island Foundation. What fun to catch up with the former rep who said he is enjoying his new role at the foundation but is "missing the fight" of Congress. Days later, as we now know, Gabe Amo came one step closer to filling Cicilline's seat and to becoming the first person of color to represent Rhode Island in Congress.
Speaking of the Cicilline family, as many of you may know, David's sister, Susan Cicilline-Buonanno, is doing her civic duty as a member of the Narragansett Town council while in neighboring South Kingstown, Deborah D. Bergner is performing a similar service on that town's town council. Bergner was in Westerly last month for a League of Women Voters program at the United (thank you Nina Rossomando and Chris Martone!) where she joined myself, former Westerly Town Councilor Jean Gagnier and United Executive Director Carly Callahan on a panel following the screening of Heidi Shreck's "What the Constitution Means to Me." We had a great conversation about the importance of local newspapers.
Speaking of local newspapers and the United, as I've mentioned a few times in this column, Literacy Volunteers of Washington County is presenting a program at the United on Thursday about the importance of newspapers in a democracy with longtime journalists, Walter V. "Robby" Robinson, of the Boston Globe, and Pamela Constable, of the Washington Post. What I forgot to mention (in the small world department) was that Pam is a longtime friend of my sister Sarah, a senior fellow at Just Foreign Policy who worked at the United Nations Development Programme. The two got to know one another when they were both working in Central America back in the 1980s.
Speaking of sisters, my soul sister (and former Sun photographer) Susannah Snowden has moved to Dubai with her husband, Don, and their four-year-old daughter, Adelaide. Susannah and Don celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary at the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world! Happy anniversary and best of luck, dear Susannah!
What a night it was Friday at Westerly High School, according to Dan "The Doc" Gaccione, who gave a full report on the stellar rededication of the Sal Augeri Field, which was a splendid success. The Bulldogs were victorious and many legends were present, including Coach John B. Stellitano, Charlie Holdredge and the field's namesake, Sal Augeri.
Make sure to check out the exhibit at the Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly this month (more on that next week) and make sure also to save next Saturday, Sept. 16, for the big auction at the Babcock-Smith House Museum, "Treasures from the Past," and remember to bring your own chair!
Well, here we are, already into full September swing with the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah beginning at sunset on Friday. So, happy new year to our friends who celebrate, and until next time, dear readers, let's pray we don't hear too much from Hurricane Lee (but do be prepared) and let's pause for a moment in observance of 9/11. Stay safe, and ciao bella!
